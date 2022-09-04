scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Sunday Zodiac: Here are some lesser-known traits of Virgo

Did you know that they are not just about work and work, but that they love food, too?

virgoVirgo's lesser know characteristics. (Photo: Freepik)

People belonging to the Virgo sun sign are known to be organised and analytical. However, there are a few lesser-known traits of Virgos that you might not know about. Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned astrologer, revealed some of these characteristics for us.

Extremely devoted and loyal

If you ever get a chance to be in a relationship with a Virgo or be friends with them, you will discover how loyal Virgos are. They are extremely considerate, affectionate, and emotional, which they may not like to reveal.

Also Read |Zodiac alert: What’s in store for Virgo in 2022?

Detail oriented

Virgos will never take anything at face value. They will investigate the reasons behind it. Even if a person will use all the good words, they will remember that one bad word that did not go well for them. Take caution. Many people are unaware that being observant is a requirement for analytical thinking. They judge your every move. They will look around, notice all the small things, and surprisingly, they remember all those things too.

Bossy

In case you have not realised this and if you think Virgos are amazing, wait till they boss you around. They are the ones whom you need when some task needs to be done. They will do it with precision but you will have to stay calm if they control you because that is how they operate.

Extra sensitive

They might look cold and unemotional as they guard themselves. The reality is that they are very sensitive. Virgo people also run away from questions, people who judge them, and have zero tolerance for those who give too much advice.

Also Read |Sunday Zodiac: What will 2022 bring for each sign?

Foodies

They are not just about work and work, they love food, too! They like exploring different restaurants and trying a variety of cuisines. In fact, they are a big foodie and does not mind experimenting with their palettes.

High standard

Virgos have an impeccable style and taste. When they see something that does not meet their stringent standards, their predisposition toward ‘the best’ may lead to judgments. As they are well aware of everything so, there is no way out you can go past them.

