These are the four things you need to avoid while taking care of your jewellery

Accessories including jewellery are a very important part of styling. Ask anyone and it’s jewellery that allures them and while we love having an extensive collection, maintaining them to ensure their longevity doesn’t come easy. There are multiple things which we have to keep in mind which often tend to slip thus resulting in your favourite pieces looking tarnished and poor.

Mr Saurabh Khandelwal, owner, Dhanvi Diamonds says, “Taking care of jewellery is an art and it calls for a proper understanding of metal, stone and previous element it is made of.”

Here are four basic points you need to keep in mind while taking care of and storing your jewellery properly.

Swimming and sporting jewellery don’t go hand in hand

Whether it is gold or silver, it is advisable that you avoid wearing jewellery while swimming. Khandelwal says, “Why we suggest this is because there are chemicals that are added to the water on a regular basis. The higher proportion of chlorine in the water may destroy your jewellery and at times also weaken the joints of intricate pieces.”

Irregular cleaning of your jewellery

There are a few jewellery pieces like our nose rings and studs that we wear every day, and they come in contact with dust, bacteria and sweat. These pieces require regular cleaning just as your body. Khandelwal suggests that you clean them at least on a weekly basis.

He says, “Make sure that you clean them with lukewarm water and soap. You may also use an unsalted toothpaste to clean your regular pieces to avoid scratches and marks.” However, he also suggests that if the pieces are intricate and delicate, make sure you ask the jeweller for an alternative, keeping the metal in mind.

Wearing jewellery and then applying makeup

If you are someone who frequently sports makeup, try to apply it first and then wear the jewellery. Khandelwal says, “Applying makeup after wearing jewellery increases the chance of chemical reactions resulting in the damage the polish of your jewellery.”

He points out that one may also face skin allergy. Remember to avoid spraying perfume around your necklace or earrings because it may damage the precious stones encrusted in your piece.

Not storing them in a proper manner

Often in a rush, we store our jewellery in lockers made from metal, without properly covering or protecting them. Khandelwal points out that “metal lockers are highly reactive, as they use spray polish and when jewellery pieces are kept inside, the moisture in the air reacts with the metal, resulting in damaging your precious jewellery.” He also suggests storing every piece separately.

