Five activities that will help you pass the time during lockdown

The lockdown experience is different for every person. While some of us are enjoying our time at home, many others are finding it challenging to pass their time. But there are still a few days left, so why not make the most of it? The key to keeping boredom away is to do activities that you have been adding to your ‘to do list’ for years now. Ahead, we suggest 5 such activities that will not only make you feel better, but it will surely help you kill time.

Bake a cake

It would not be wrong to say that the lockdown has brought out the inner chef in most of us. Need proof? All you need to do is to scroll through social media and you will come across many kitchen chronicles. In fact, you could jump on the bandwagon and try your hand at baking cakes in a pressure cooker or making the viral dalgona coffee. Looking for easy recipes? Check out these easy to make dishes in 15 minutes tops.

Revamp your wardrobe

This is the perfect time to not let procrastination take over your plans of sorting out your wardrobe. Begin with completely emptying the wardrobe. Next in line: socks and underwear drawers. Discard the torn ones or ones which have lost their elasticity. Here are a few tricks to help you sail through.

At-home manicure

The salons may be shut, but why deny yourself a pamper session? So give yourself a DIY manicure with this detailed guide.

5-step facial cleanup

Utilise this time to indulge in some self-love. Working from home can sometimes lead to us missing our skincare routine. But don’t forget to give your skin the attention it needs. Follow this easy guide to help you get a salon like facial. Also, do not forget to follow these beauty steps which will rid your skin of any dirt and grime. Here are a few easy DIY face masks for you to sit back and relax!

Connect with your long-lost friends

We are sure you miss spending time with your friends. So why not reconnect with them and recall the good times you spent together. Spend your time doing little activities with your family, like playing board games or preparing a home-cooked meal or by simply making a conversation. It is refreshing and much needed at this point of time.

