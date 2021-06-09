‘There’s a lot of emotion’: Dove Cameron on ‘special’ first Pride Month since coming out publicly

American actor-singer Dove Cameron, best known for her portrayal of Mal in the Descendants film series, is ready to enjoy a “special” first Pride Month since coming out as queer.

The 25-year-old recently opened up about the online reactions she received after she came out publicly in September 2020. While mentioning that her sexual orientation was known to her loved ones for years, it was for the first time she shared it with her fans.

While she came out as bisexual during an Instagram live in 2020 in a cover for Gay Times‘ summer issue, she explained that queer is a “more fitting label” for her.

“I’m not a label person, but I would say that I am queer and that’s probably my most accurate way to represent myself. With the process of coming out, it was about who I am as a whole rather than who I choose to date or sleep with. I’m choosing to love myself, to be who I am every day and not edit myself depending on the room that I’m in. I’m making no apologies for who I am. I’m not saying it slightly differently to make people more comfortable.”

The actor from the Liv and Maddie comedy series also went on to explain how different it is this Pride Month.

“I feel different being out and having people say things like that to me, like, ‘Happy Pride Month.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, thank you. Thanks.’ I’m usually the one wishing happy Pride Month and counting myself like an ally,” she added. “So yeah, it’s special. It’s special.”

Cameron said she was initially afraid she wouldn’t be accepted professionally if she revealed her sexuality but is now glad she can serve as an inspiration to her fans. “I was never confused about who I was. I felt like I wouldn’t be accepted and I had this strange narrative that people wouldn’t believe me,” she told Gay Times.

“I hope it helps, that’s why I came out. It felt like something that I could never talk about. I feel like the industry has changed a lot in terms of having room for people with platforms to be human and not to be picked apart,” mentioned Cameron.

“I was really nervous to come out and, one day, I dropped it because I was behaving like somebody who was out and I realised I wasn’t. When you are who you are, you assume people see that and then you realise, ‘No, I have to come out otherwise people aren’t gonna know,” she added.

