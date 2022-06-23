scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

The world’s most livable city is…

The summary report said, "In 2022, relaxed covid-19 restrictions in some parts of the world led to big shifts across the index, with one city claiming top place again"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 2:10:56 pm
VIENNACan you guess this city? (Source: AP)

Vienna has made a successful comeback — it has once again been named the ‘most livable city’ in the world.

According to the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) Global Liveability Index — which examined 173 cities in the world — the Austrian capital reclaimed its title from New Zealand’s Auckland, which dropped to 34th spot on the rankings this year owing to pandemic restrictions.

“In 2022, relaxed covid-19 restrictions in some parts of the world led to big shifts across the index, with one city claiming top place again,” the summary report read.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Best of Express Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...Premium
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...
Mohammed Saqib writes: BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western he...Premium
Mohammed Saqib writes: BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western he...
Yashwant Sinha interview: ‘BJP doesn’t have numbers (for presidenti...Premium
Yashwant Sinha interview: ‘BJP doesn’t have numbers (for presidenti...
More Premium Stories >>

Notably, Vienna was on the 12th spot in 2021 owing to the closure of its restaurants and museums following pandemic restrictions.

Located on the Danube river, the capital city scored a 99.1 on the list. Close behind, on the second spot, was Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital, with 98 points on the list.

Also Read |Promoting eco-tourism, Vienna’s green hotels now a rage

Switzerland’s Zurich, known for its pre-medieval landscapes, clinched the third spot on the list with 96.3 points. Other cities on the list include Canada’s Calgary and Vancouver in the fourth and fifth spots respectively; Switzerland’s Geneva at the sixth position, Germany’s Frankfurt in the seventh spot, Canada’s Toronto in eighth followed by Netherlands’ Amsterdam in the ninth spot. Japan’s Osaka and Australia’s Melbourne shared 10th place. France’s capital, Paris, came 19th, 23 places up from last year. The Belgian capital, Brussels, was 24th.

toronto A view of Toronto on New Years (Source: AP)

What makes a city livable?

According to the ranking report, “stability and good infrastructure are the city’s main charms for its inhabitants, supported by good healthcare and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment”.

Damascus, the capital of war-torn Syria, retained its place as least livable city on the planet.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

integration
Art exhibition explores discriminative practices, and idea of seeking new identities
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement