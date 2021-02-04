The Weeknd gifts 150 free meals to celebrate Black History Month

Singing sensation The Weeknd decided to do his bit in honour of Black History Month. He gifted 150 free meals to healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood hospital, in Florida.

Each meal was prepared by Mama’s Southern Soul Food, a well-known restaurant with a Black owner in Tampa Bay.

The Save Your Tears singer teamed up with Postmates food delivery app for the initiative. In fact, the app is now also offering the chance to order foods from the singer’s favourite, Black-owned eateries.

Black History Month, held from February 1 to March 1, is an annual observance that originated in the US. Besides US, it is also observed in Canada, and Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom in October.

The month-long observance is dedicated to important people and events in the history of the African diaspora. It was in 1976 that the then US President officially designated the month of February as Black History Month, according to history.com.

This year, the theme of the event is “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” which explores the African diaspora, and the spread of Black families across the United States.