The #VogueChallenge is doing the rounds of social media; here’s why

More than just a hashtag, it amplifies the need for wider representation for people of colour. (Photo: @JoshuaKissi/ Twitter) More than just a hashtag, it amplifies the need for wider representation for people of colour. (Photo: @JoshuaKissi/ Twitter)

Over the last week, while you were scrolling through social media, you must have come across pictures of people posing as if they were on the famous glossy covers of the Vogue magazine. It is worth noting that while the #VogueChallenge seems fun, is more than just a usual hashtag trending on the internet.

The challenge, which originated on TikTok, was further amplified by the Black Lives Matter movement. People belonging to the black community came forward sharing their ideas of Vogue covers on Instagram and Twitter. Not only that, the movement is also believed to be a response to the letter that Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour sent out earlier this week.

READ| ‘We made mistakes,’ says Anna Wintour on racial discrimination at Vogue

Check out what the users shared.

According to The Guardian, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of US Vogue, sent out an e-mail to her fellow employees, apologising for any inadvertent instances of racism. “I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes,” it read.

The #VogueChallenge is truly beautiful to see. It isn’t enough to have JUST Black models on the cover of Vogue. There should be space for Black photographers to bring these stories to life. In Vogue’s 125 year history there has been one Black photographer to photograph a cover. pic.twitter.com/fNLL19AzKe — Joshua Kissi (@JoshuaKissi) June 9, 2020

