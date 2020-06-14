scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 14, 2020
COVID19

The #VogueChallenge is doing the rounds of social media; here’s why

The challenge which originally originated on TikTok was further amplified when the Black Lives Matter movement accelerated over the last few weeks.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 14, 2020 4:42:47 pm
vogue challenge, what is vogue challenge, vogue challenge twitter Instagram, black lives matter george floyd, anna wintour vogue racial discrimination More than just a hashtag, it amplifies the need for wider representation for people of colour. (Photo: @JoshuaKissi/ Twitter)

Over the last week, while you were scrolling through social media, you must have come across pictures of people posing as if they were on the famous glossy covers of the Vogue magazine. It is worth noting that while the #VogueChallenge seems fun, is more than just a usual hashtag trending on the internet.

The challenge, which originated on TikTok, was further amplified by the Black Lives Matter movement. People belonging to the black community came forward sharing their ideas of Vogue covers on Instagram and Twitter. Not only that, the movement is also believed to be a response to the letter that Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour sent out earlier this week.

READ| ‘We made mistakes,’ says Anna Wintour on racial discrimination at Vogue

Check out what the users shared.

According to The Guardian, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of US Vogue, sent out an e-mail to her fellow employees, apologising for any inadvertent instances of racism. “I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes,” it read.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Disha Patani fashion, Disha Patani birthday, Disha Patani airport looks, indian express news
Take a look at Disha Patani’s high street airport looks

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 14: Latest News

Advertisement