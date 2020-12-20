The two gifts Chrissy Teigen gifts husband John Legend for Christmas every year

"I am reminded of Chrissy's great taste and generosity throughout the year," Legend said of his Christmas gifts -- a bag, and a robe. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

One always expects celebrities to gift extravagant things to their loved ones, especially around this time of the year, when exchanging gifts becomes a part of the festivities. But celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are different — their choice of gifts are unique, too. Legend, who is currently sharing holiday-themed stories from his Facebook series “Legendary Christmas Tales”, has revealed in one of his videos that wife Chrissy actually gifts him the same presents every year: a work bag and robes.

“It’s usually a bag that I can carry around for the rest of the year. So, I literally put everything that I care about in the bag — laptop, phone, chargers, passport — everything is in that bag, and I carry it with me everywhere I go, so I am reminded of Chrissy’s great taste and generosity throughout the year,” the singer shared.

“She also gets me robes — we are a big robe family. We like to wear robes throughout the house, all the time. So, she gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good, and remember who gave them to me,” he continued.

Legend had previously shared how he had proposed to Teigen around the holiday season in 2011, and how it is his favourite memory thus far.

“I proposed to her in the Maldives, we went there on a vacation. I had planned that I was going to ask her to marry me during this holiday season. I had my plan all set. When you fly to the Maldives, you have to fly through Sri Lanka; when we got there, we had to go through airport security. And, I had the ring hidden in my bag, in a way that was very nondescript, and I was hoping Chrissy wouldn’t see it. And even if she did, it looked so nondescript that it was something that she wasn’t, in any way, clued into the fact that there was an engagement ring in there,” he shared.

The couple then went through security and was asked to take out everything from their bags. As the officials rummaged through their belongings, they almost opened the box which contained the secret ring! “But for some reason, they didn’t. They didn’t ruin my Christmas surprise for Chrissy. I was able to propose to her, surprise her, on a beach in the Maldives… A year and a half later, in 2013, we got married, and we are living happily ever after!” the singer had shared with his fans.

