The soap in your washroom will help you get thick brows; here’s how

Trends may come and go, but ever since bushy brows came in vogue, they haven’t gone off the charts and well, it looks like it will be a major beauty trend for a long time to come. Brows are underrated, they can break or make your look. Your brows frame your face and lucky are those who naturally have bushy brows. But for some, it seems a distant dream. But, worry not, we have you covered because this tip helps you to get those vogue-thick brows.

First things first, you will need an eyebrow product (a pomade, powder or gel) works best along with a spoolie brush and a bar of soap (unusual, yes!) but, we’ll explain it all.

Step 1: Provide depth to your brows

If you were born on the other side of the fence with thin brows, let us provide you respite that achieving thicker brows is easier with basic brow pomade. With an angled brush with hard bristles, fill in the bald spots in your brows using light hands. Remember, you can always apply more product rather than removing it. With a light hand, make feather-like strokes in the direction of the growth to achieve a micro-bladed effect. Try not overextending the natural end of your brows, that will make your eyes droopy. Also, another tip is that always begin from the middle and then spread the product outwards.

Step 2: Time to bring in the soap

Well, here comes the fun part. Beauty aficionados know that stepping your beauty games always includes a weird set of your hacks (like using a shaving after gel as a primer). This time, it is a bar of soap that comes to your rescue and trust us on this, it will help you achieve thick fluffy brows. Opt for a sensitive soap to avoid irritation and splash a drop or two of water on the soap, so that it becomes easier to work with and the soap can be scraped off easily. Then. take a spoolie brush and with the help of the same, scrape off the topmost layer of the soap lightly. This will coat your spoolie brush with the soap.

Step 3: Set your eyebrows in place

Take your spoolie which is coated with soap and begin brushing your eyebrow hair in an upward stroke. This will help you figure out the sparse areas and the bald spots, once you hit the arch of the brow. Go in an upward motion, but go a little slant rather than brushing it straight upwards. This will help the brows get the feathery look and blend out any clumps created by the soap. Once, the shape is in place, with your fingertips, press down the brows and make the shape of your brows uniform.

Step 4: Brighten things up

Here’s the last step of the process, get your hands on your concealer that is at least two shades lighter or your highlighter. Use a concealer to cover up stray marks made from the eyebrow product or simply define your brow shape to achieve a cleaner look. Use a flat brush to do so, cover along the base of your eyebrow. This not only helps clean but also emphasizes your brow bone. Give your brows that lift or pop, simply by brushing a little highlighter under the eyebrow arch.

