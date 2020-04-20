The secret to healthy skin can be found in malai

When it cleans your skin, it also gently opens up all the clogged pores, thereby allowing the proteins and vitamins to go inside and hydrate it from within. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) When it cleans your skin, it also gently opens up all the clogged pores, thereby allowing the proteins and vitamins to go inside and hydrate it from within. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In these trying times — when the world itself has come to a standstill — taking care of yourself has become imperative. This includes both your mental and physical health. With a lockdown in place, you cannot really step out, this means that you have to do all the self-care at home. Among other things, you can use this time to take care of your skin, by doing nothing that is extremely elaborate. All you need is one simple ingredient and you are good to go. Let us consider malai or milk cream first, shall we?

In India, we have all grown up sharing a love-hate relationship with the cream of milk. While for some it is nirvana, for others it is something to be totally loathed. Like it or hate it, you cannot ignore the fact that it is magical for the skin. And if you are looking for one simple face pack, here is why you should not look beyond malai.

* It is said that milk cream can make your skin look younger than your years. And who does not want youthful-looking skin? Malai contains proteins and vitamins that improve the skin texture and boost the production of collagen to make it look young.

* The next time you consider a de-tan treatment, check if you have some malai in the fridge first. The lactic acid in malai can lighten the skin by removing the tan, thereby making if glow naturally.

* It can remove the dead skin cells, so it can become your natural exfoliator, too. And the best thing is, you can also use it to clean your elbows and your knees, not just the face.

* Malai is considered to be a natural cleanser, owing to its natural properties. So, you can say goodbye to those expensive face cleansers and use milk cream instead every time you wish to wash your face and the dirt away.

* That malai is thick is a known fact. It is this thickness of the cream that you can use to your advantage. The fats present in malai can moisturise the skin. All you need to do is massage some on your face and watch it glisten. Not only will it make the skin soft, but also repair any and all damaged tissues.

* When it cleans your skin, it also gently opens up all the clogged pores, thereby allowing the proteins and vitamins to go inside and hydrate it from within.

With all the aforementioned benefits, malai is really your ideal skincare ingredient. The next time, you can store some cream, clean your hands and apply it to your face, elbows and knees. Do it for a period of time and the difference will be visible.

