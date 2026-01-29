The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral ‘5-object’ hack

How do you ensure you train your mind? (Source: Freepik)

We all aspire to have razor-sharp memory. But can it really be developed? While some people are born gifted, if social media is to go by, one can develop such a memory at a later stage with a simple trick. All you need to do, apparently, is look at five things as soon as you wake up and then try and recollect the spots where they were placed throughout the day. Does it work?

What is eidetic or photographic memory?

Photographic memory is the ability to recall an image or scene in great detail after seeing it only once.

“People with photographic memory can recall images, sounds, or events with great accuracy. For example, they can recall street names, details of people in a group photograph, or past events, including the dates on which they occurred. Photographic memory looks like a great quality to possess; however, unfortunately, it is uncommon. Most adults do not possess a photographic memory,” said consultant neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, Apollo Hopsitals, Hyderabad.