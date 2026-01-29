The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral ‘5-object’ hack

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
We all aspire to have razor-sharp memory. But can it really be developed? While some people are born gifted, if social media is to go by, one can develop such a memory at a later stage with a simple trick. All you need to do, apparently, is look at five things as soon as you wake up and then try and recollect the spots where they were placed throughout the day. Does it work?
Photographic memory is the ability to recall an image or scene in great detail after seeing it only once.
“People with photographic memory can recall images, sounds, or events with great accuracy. For example, they can recall street names, details of people in a group photograph, or past events, including the dates on which they occurred. Photographic memory looks like a great quality to possess; however, unfortunately, it is uncommon. Most adults do not possess a photographic memory,” said consultant neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, Apollo Hopsitals, Hyderabad.
Bill Clinton, the former US President, is said to possess a near-perfect eidetic memory, noted Dr Kumar.
The above mentioned trick is unlikely to help improve photographic memory, said Dr Kumar. “In general, with repetition (5 times a day) and recall, memory (in general) may improve, though,” said Dr Kumar.
According to Dr Kumar, no good quality research shows that one can train to have a photographic memory. “However, certain lifestyle measures and techniques could help,” said Dr Kumar.
*Regular exercise, including aerobic exercises and strength training
*Practicing mindfulness meditation
*Consumption of nuts and omega-3 fatty acids
*Sleeping optimally (7-9 hours)
*Repeating (what you wish to memorise) several times daily. “This improves long-term memory,” said Dr Kumar.
*Solving crossword puzzles or Sudoku
*Reading newspapers, magazines
*Learning a new language or skill, such as playing a musical instrument.
Apart from this technique, “pairing visualisation with storytelling is another effective technique”. “By creating narratives around the objects you aim to remember, you give your brain meaningful connections that make recall effortless,” said Dr Pavan Pai, consultant, interventional neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.
The benefits of these memory techniques enhance confidence, productivity, and even emotional intelligence, mentioned Dr Pai. “By doing so, you will be able to take utmost care of your cognitive health. When you train your mind to notice the finer details, you start experiencing the world with greater clarity and appreciation,” said Dr Pai.
Remember, though there is “no scientific way” to train photographic memory.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
