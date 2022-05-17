Kareena Kapoor Khan spills skincare, hair care secrets: ‘The worst advice I ever received was…’

If there’s one star whose pool of beauty secrets we want to dip into, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. From fashion to beauty, fitness to motherhood, the Veere di Wedding actor has always kept it candid, advocating for a healthy, active lifestyle in all aspects. Through her pregnancies, we have seen Kareena not just embracing but flaunting it all with the timeless panache and impossible elegance that is her signature.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, she talks about the importance of sunscreen, the worst skincare advice she has received, and the haircare secret she has inherited from her family.

Excerpts:

Of all the iconic looks you have sported in your films, which one do you like the most and would like to recreate?

Since ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is one of my most iconic characters, I would love to recreate that look of mine.

We love how you have been sporting oversized silhouettes with big t-shirts and baggy jeans. Is that your go-to during the summers?

Absolutely! Summers are all about baggy jeans and oversized silhouettes. All you need to be is comfortable in your own skin and carry that with confidence. Stay hydrated and drink 2-3 litres of water throughout the day.

You hardly wear makeup when not in front of the camera. Would you say you like bare skin more than make up on most days?

I always wear sun protection whenever I go out and prefer not wearing makeup. Sunscreen is really important and useful in helping to protect skin from sun damage. Besides, the beauty ritual that I swear by is an oil massage for my face. It brings all the impurities out and deep-cleans my skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

What is the best and the worst skincare advice you have received in your career?

The worst skin care advice I ever received is not to wear sunscreen unless stepping out in the sun. I believe sunscreen should never be skipped in skincare routine. Just love and accept yourself, you will always glow internally which will automatically reflect on the outside. My dietician always asks me to drink a lot of water — a thumb rule for glowing skin.

Speaking of haircare, have you, too, been passed down a family DIY hair secret like most Indian women?

Oiling my hair and scalp twice a week is a must to provide nourishment. I use the St.Botanica Moroccan Argan Hair Oil at night followed by shampoo and conditioner the next morning. Recently, I have started using St.Botanica Moroccan Argan Hair Mask like 2 times a week and it works wonders on my hair

What is your go-to fix for bad hair days?

Shooting days are really time-consuming which affects my hair health. I make sure to carry a serum to add quick shine to my bad hair.

What does your hair care routine look like during the summers?

It doesn’t matter where I am, I make sure to oil my hair every week and use shampoo and conditioner afterwards. I just love nature-inspired beauty products for my haircare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Did you also go through a wild hair phase in your teens when you wanted to dye your hair pink or blue?

As a teen, I always played it safe with my hair and never coloured it or got any treatments done. It was only after I stepped into Bollywood that I got my hair coloured for the first time.

A lot of mothers go through hair fall after giving birth. Did you also experience that?

Yes! I did experience it. Overnight oiling my hair has definitely helped me overcome many hair problems. It is something that my family has advised me to do for years. Oil massages and masks are necessary to have a healthy scalp.

ALSO READ | Ayurvedic expert shares a comprehensive summer skin and hair care guide

What would your one hair care advice be for new mothers?

The nutrition we eat reflects in our physical health and our skin and hair. It is crucial to eat a vitamin-rich diet including all fruits and vegetables and healthy fats like ghee. Get experimental in the kitchen, adding naturally colourful foods to your diet as these will give you a range of essential nutrients. Don’t forget to oil and condition your hair and use the right shampoo.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!