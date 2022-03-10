The no-makeup dewy look, as approved by Bollywood divas

Bollywood has always set the trends for fashion as numerous people look forward to what their favourite stars wear, and not wear, for style inspiration. Even when it comes to beauty and makeup, Bollywood divas have always led the way.

Alia Bhatt, promoted her film Gangubai Kathaiwadi in pristine all-white looks, served makeup inspiration with every ensemble. But even though her makeup may not have looked like much, the radiant, dewy, no-makeup look requires precision to achieve.

Along with stars like Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor who often like to go makeup free and bare their beautiful, glowing skin, Bollywood is seeing a gradual shift towards makeup that doesn’t look like a second face. It melds in and gives a glow from within, only accentuating one’s features.

Here are some celeb looks to take inspiration from when recreating the light, dewy, and breathable look:

This envy-worthy look, created by celebrity makeup artist Mehak Oberoi, who is also the genius behind Alia and Malaika Arora’s gorgeous makeup, is one that is achieved through intense moisturisation, liquid-based products as opposed to powdery ones, and concealing just enough, but never too much. The glassy look was accentuated by Shanaya’s romantic winged liner and nude lip gloss.

One of Alia’s recent sari looks was complemented by the freckled makeup that looked au naturel. The subtle tint on the eyelids, bushy eyebrows, and the complementing lip tint as opposed to a lipstick, made this look the epitome of the no-makeup-makeup trend.

Janhvi Kapoor got “up close and personal” in this barely there makeup look which made her skin look superbly plump. For achieving such a look, pre-makeup skincare routine is key — one that hydrates and moisturises the skin. You can use a face mask for the same. As for the makeup, use a liquid foundation and a concealer for just enough coverage. Use a brow pencil to highlight the brows, and an eyelash curler to get gorgeous lashes, and set it with your favourite mascara. Use a makeup setting spray to lock it in for the day, and you’re set to go.

If you’re dressing up for an event or a special occasion, you can always experiment with the eye makeup. Take a cue from Anushka’s look which keeps her skin free from heavy makeup, making it look radiant. The heavily kohl-rimmed eyes create the perfect contrast to the nude palette, and is bound to make a statement look, with minimum makeup.

If you want a 3 minute, ‘lazy girl’ makeup tutorial, Gabriella Demetriades recently shared one which effortlessly aces the dewy, moisturised, barely-there makeup look.

