The ‘meow’ factor: Why millions are addicted to problematic AI animal ‘soap operas’

“Meow, meow, meow”. Imagine this in the soft, haunting voice of Billie Eilish, set to the melody of her song What Was I Made For?. The feline rendition of the popular track hasn’t been written or performed by any artist; instead, it’s a curious gift from the ever-expanding world of artificial intelligence (AI).

In the age of doomscrolling, oddly addictive AI-generated animal micro-dramas are making social media users pause.

I first encountered one of these videos in 2024, when AI had already spread its wings and was poised to take over global industries in countless ways. The Reel featured a cat couple secretly cheating on each other, and scheming and plotting against one another in a melodramatic storyline.

Despite the plot’s blatantly sexist undertones, I found myself hooked. I stopped scrolling, opened the creator’s profile, and ended up watching no fewer than 20 such “dramas,” featuring cats, dogs, pigs, and, occasionally, even a sheep.

Following the story arc

By 2025, AI-animal micro-dramas had taken over nearly every social media platform, including X, thriving on their occasionally problematic yet irresistible plots. In 2026, this strange genre has carved out a niche of its own — garnering billions of views, endless comments, and a dedicated audience that can’t seem to look away.

What makes these videos so captivating goes beyond cuteness. They blend narrative storytelling with anthropomorphism, giving animals human-like emotions, agendas, and even morally complex behaviours. A cat might fall in love, betray its lover, or heroically save the day, all within a 45-second clip. People respond emotionally, laughing, crying, and sharing their reactions, even knowing that none of it is real.

Comments sections are filled with debates over character motivations, memes, and fan theories. Some people even treat the animals as genuine personalities, building a sense of attachment that feels oddly real despite the characters’ artificial nature.

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For Kritika Bobal, 28, a small business owner, such AI animal micro-dramas keep popping up on her feed. “It’s like a never-ending loop of AI chaos,” she told indianexpress.com. “They are so good and interesting that I never skip them. With AI taking over so many things, it’s nice to see it being used in a way that entertains people instead of being misused,” she added.

“The voiceover, the storytelling, and the creativity behind them. For example, there was a recent one where chole bhature were shown in a courtroom drama where the chole ditched the bhatura, and everyone was waiting for the bhatura to get justice. It’s such a random concept, but the narration makes it hilarious,” Bobal said.

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Another “species” of content that has swarmed social media is brain rot. This short, fast-paced content isn’t just popular among Gen Z; millennials and boomers alike have fallen into the trap of mindless scrolling.

Ansh Bansal, a digital creator with over 3 lakh Instagram followers, provides commentary on AI animal micro-dramas. “I enjoy brain rot stories. Characters and climax (in such videos) play a very vital role in making them entertaining,” the 27-year-old creator said.

Bansal also highlighted the “magic” of AI. “No matter what, people will still watch it as AI is still magic to many out there. Creation of such videos with AI will always give a new feel to the audience, as it is a funny thing,” he explained.

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“I have shared these reels with my friends but mostly to have fun because some of it you call brainrot comedy,” Rohit Patidar, a 33-year-old filmmaker, said.

From Moo Deng to Punch

Animal videos have long ruled the Internet. From cats slapping their owners to viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng, to the most recent “lonely” baby macaque, Punch, the animal kingdom has slowly won over viewers. AI-generated animal videos are now firmly in that league, as they showcase human complexities and emotions.

“What makes them engaging is the emotional simplicity. They are short, visually striking, and usually revolve around animals in situations that elicit empathy, laughter, or curiosity. That combination makes them very easy to consume. And honestly, a little bit of brain rot is not the worst thing in the world,” said Asli Daud, a 28-year-old PR professional.

In real-life shows and dramas, creating scenes with animals often involves risks of cruelty or exploitation. Animals can be stressed, harmed, or placed in unnatural situations. This reality makes watching such content emotionally lighter, knowing that real creatures may suffer in the process.

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“Knowing that the videos are created with AI does not negatively affect my experience. In fact, it reinforces the idea that the content is harmless entertainment. There is no real animal being harmed or exploited for the sake of creating the video,” Anushka Poduval, a podcaster, said.

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Many AI-generated videos follow very heavy human storylines, including family conflict, abandonment, a child struggling after a parent leaves, or economic hardship.

“If the same story were presented using human characters, my emotional response would likely be much more serious and empathetic. But when the same narrative is played out by animated kittens, it creates emotional distance,” Poduval said.

“So the emotional experience becomes lighter and more narrative-driven rather than emotionally burdensome,” she added.

‘The power of storytelling is strong’

Stories and emotional accounts are natural attractions for humans, and they have long empathised with animals, who have been central to folklore, folktales, and entertainment for centuries.

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Deepti Kanade Modak, a psychologist at Jupiter Hospital, Pune, said such content touches on basic human emotions. “Although the animals may be generated artificially, the emotional narration can also cause real empathy and emotional reactions to be activated in the human brain. This is why such micro-dramas may become immediately popular on social media,” she explained.

“The power of storytelling, even when viewers know the animals are fake, is strong. Emotional cues, plot development, and visual signals are enough to evoke sympathy and interest,” she noted.

Psychologists also believe that AI animal micro-dramas can influence viewers’ moods. Uplifting or heart-warming stories can elevate emotional states, while more dramatic narratives can evoke empathy or reflection. However, specialists caution that viewers should remain aware of the distinction between real and computer-generated content. “These videos may entertain and affect emotions, but remembering they are created by AI helps maintain a humane perspective,” Modak said.

As AI-generated micro-dramas emerge as a new form of emotional entertainment, they represent a unique convergence of technology, psychology, and storytelling, appealing directly to the emotional sensibilities of social media users.