‘The Master Speaks’: Vedanta exponent Swami A Parthasarathy to deliver powerful insights this Sunday

Swami A Parthasarathy, believed to be one of the greatest living exponents of Vendanta, is all set to impart his powerful insights about life at 7 pm on July 24 in a worldwide online broadcast, The Master Speaks.

Having spent over seven decades in the research and propagation of Vedanta, Swamiji – as he is popularly known – “continues to inspire people around the globe with his teachings on how to achieve greater prosperity and peace in life”.

In the virtual event hosted by Vedanta Cultural Foundation, he will deliver “a profound message empowering us to relate harmoniously with the world and gain lasting peace within,” the press release said.

The event will take place on July 24 (Source: Vedanta World)

What can viewers expect?

*As the spiritual philosopher shares his knowledge on life and living, you find a message to “find lasting peace and happiness amidst the trials and tribulations in this world”.

*According to the official website, one can expect to learn the art of right contact to maintain a perfect relationship with everyone and everything.

*Sharing a powerful message of finding happiness within, the talk with turn your attention inward to gain ultimate fulfilment.

Apart from being a renowned philosopher, Parthasarathy is also the author of 12 books and is the founder of the Vedanta Academy.

