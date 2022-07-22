scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

‘The Master Speaks’: Vedanta exponent Swami A Parthasarathy to deliver powerful insights this Sunday

As the spiritual philosopher shares his knowledge on life and living, you find a message to "find lasting peace and happiness amidst the trials and tribulations in this world"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 6:37:25 pm
parthasarthy, vedantaParthasarathy is also the author of 12 books and is the founder of the Vedanta Academy (Image © Vedanta Life Institute)

Swami A Parthasarathy, believed to be one of the greatest living exponents of Vendanta, is all set to impart his powerful insights about life at 7 pm on July 24 in a worldwide online broadcast, The Master Speaks.

Having spent over seven decades in the research and propagation of Vedanta, Swamiji – as he is popularly known – “continues to inspire people around the globe with his teachings on how to achieve greater prosperity and peace in life”.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In the virtual event hosted by Vedanta Cultural Foundation, he will deliver “a profound message empowering us to relate harmoniously with the world and gain lasting peace within,” the press release said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
The event will take place on July 24 (Source: Vedanta World)

What can viewers expect?

*As the spiritual philosopher shares his knowledge on life and living, you find a message to “find lasting peace and happiness amidst the trials and tribulations in this world”.

*According to the official website, one can expect to learn the art of right contact to maintain a perfect relationship with everyone and everything.

ALSO READ |‘Only when you fail can you know what you need to do differently the next time’: Kubbra Sait

*Sharing a powerful message of finding happiness within, the talk with turn your attention inward to gain ultimate fulfilment.

Apart from being a renowned philosopher, Parthasarathy is also the author of 12 books and is the founder of the Vedanta Academy.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Amravati chemist killing

NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5

SC allows Centre to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family

SC allows Centre to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family

BSY says he will vacate Shikaripura seat for son Vijayendra

BSY says he will vacate Shikaripura seat for son Vijayendra

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
How to train your baby to sleep through the night
Doctor in the House

How to train your baby to sleep through the night

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

KALBELIA
Quilting memories: Exhibition showcases quilts woven by women of Rajasthan’s Kalbelia community
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement