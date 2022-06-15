scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
The many skin and hair benefits of sleeping on a silk pillowcase

While most of us end up using a cotton pillowcase, it is suggested to use a silk pillowcase while sleeping

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 3:50:22 pm
silk pillowcaseOpt for a silk pillowcase for healthy skin and hair. (Source: Pexels)

We all wish for silky-smooth hair and flawless skin. But, it requires a consistent and dedicated regimen to achieve the desired results. Apart from following an adequate skin and hair care routine, did you know you can take care of your skin and hair even when you are asleep?

No, we are not talking about how good sleep is essential for your health and, in turn, your skin and hair. The pillowcase you use while sleeping can also impact your skin and hair in numerous ways. While most of us end up using a cotton pillowcase, it is suggested to use a silk pillowcase while sleeping. Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, recently, shared the many skin and hair benefits of using a silk pillowcase.

Improves hair hydration

Waking up to frizzy hair is a common issue. But, due to the smooth texture of silk pillowcases, your hair do not undergo friction, giving you smooth, frizz-free hair in the morning.

Prevents dandruff

According to the dermatologist, sleeping on a silk pillowcase “prevents your hair from dandruff“.

Improves skin hydration

The fabric helps keep your skin hydrated and smooth by keeping its moisture content intact. If you are someone with dry skin, you must opt for a silk pillowcase.

Prevents fine lines and wrinkles

As mentioned earlier, silk pillowcases reduce friction on the skin. This helps prevent wrinkles and fine lines, Dr Gupta said.

