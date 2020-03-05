The little genius

Namya, who is taking online lessons on coding and programming, now wants this software to reach the underprivileged children so that they can learn faster. Namya, who is taking online lessons on coding and programming, now wants this software to reach the underprivileged children so that they can learn faster.

During an event held in New Delhi recently, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella praised Namya Joshi, a Class 7 girl from Sat Paul Mittal School of Ludhiana, for using Minecraft, a gaming software for children, to create activity-based learning modules for her school.

From the Indian epic Ramayana to JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, Egyptian civilisation to life of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Namya has created lessons on almost everything on Minecraft. What’s more, now her schoolteachers are also using it to teach other students. Speaking to Newsline, Namya says it was two years ago when she was in Class 5 that she started exploring Minecraft like other children, just for playing games. The only child of two busy IT professionals, she would spend her leisure time fiddling with the software.

“But soon I realised that a lot more can be created from it, and if used properly this software can be used to convert our academic lessons into fun learning. I made a lesson on Egyptian civilisation on Minecraft when I was in Class 6, and there was no looking back after that,” says the girl.

Thanks to the net and the stellar quality of her lessons, Namya’s fame spread far and wide. In November 2019, she was invited to an event KEOS 2019 in Finland as the keynote speaker to give a lecture to Finnish teachers on how they can use Minecraft to create interesting lessons for their students.



Her mother, Monika Joshi, says, “Just like other children, Namya was also using this software for playing games such as building 3Dblocks, but then she realised how versatile it was. Soon, she began to prepare creative lessons with it on myriad subjects and told her teachers about it. We came in contact with the Microsoft CEO after she met the company’s director at an event in Gurgaon in November last year.”

Now Namya’s lessons are being used not only in the primary section of her school but at many other places as well. The young girl is also teaching her teachers how to use the software to create innovative lessons, that storify the subject at hand. Primary schoolchildren are also being taught alphabets and numbers through his software.

School principal Gupinder Gogia says, “Namya has been successful in making optimum use of the software. Now she is passing on the skills to others as well.”



Here is more power to her.

