Skincare tip: The goodness of mint, packed in ice cubes

One of the latest skincare fads that is keeping people interested is the ice cube massage. While it is known that ice cubes are great for the skin, and a thorough massage every day can take care of many problems, including that of wrinkles, packing the cubes with essential home ingredients can be the best thing you can do for your skin.

We had previously shared how potato juice can be frozen, and its goodness utilised. We now bring you mint and basil leaves frozen into ice cubes, to give your face a much needed respite from the nasty summer heat. Mint leaves are known to keep the body cool in summers, and is also considered to be a skincare necessity. In fact, it can even take care of your acne and other skin irritations. So, when it comes to being frozen in the form of cubes, the benefits will be aplenty. Along with basil leaves, mint can give your face a fresh lease of life. Here is what you need to know.

The process is pretty simple. Just take 10 mint leaves, and 10 basil plant leaves, and some rose water. Wash the leaves thoroughly. Then take a cup of water and then soak them in it. After some time, take the leaves out and crush them. If you want, you can even make a paste. Next, boil the leaves and then let the concoction cool down. Then add some rose water, which can act as a toner. Put it in the freezer, and let it take the shape of cubes.

Take one cube out every day, for as long as they last, to massage on the face. If your skin is too sensitive, you can even put the cube in a clean cloth and then dab it on the face. Do not rub. Once you are done, wash your face with water, and repeat the next day.

You will see the results in no time. So, will you give it a try?

