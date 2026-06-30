The curious reason time seems to ‘speed up’ as we get older

Can lifestyle changes and certain practices help us feel like we’re experiencing time more slowly and richly? (Source: Freepik)

Have you ever felt like the years are flying by faster as you get older? Many people experience a sense that time seems to speed up as they age. What once felt like a long summer vacation as a child now seems to pass in the blink of an eye.

This perception is not just a figment of our imagination but a psychological phenomenon that has awakened the curiosity of researchers for a while now.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why does time seem to pass faster as we age?

Understanding why time appears to accelerate can help us appreciate our moments more fully and even find ways to slow down this subjective feeling.

Gurleen Baruah, occupational psychologist and executive coach at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “This happens because of a few key reasons that are actually pretty easy to relate to. Time feels faster because each year is a smaller part of our lives. As we age, a year becomes a smaller percentage of our total life. For a 5-year-old, a year is 20% of their life, but for a 50-year-old, it’s only 2%, making it seem to pass faster.”