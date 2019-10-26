These camping scenario can be your next travel goal

In times like today, between life and work, weekdays rush quickly and weekends pass by with lightning speed. Amidst all the rush, chaos and haste, people look for opportunities to pause for a while and spend time with nature to relax and rejuvenate. Thus, the need for a refreshing outdoor experience has escalated since the last few years with different types of hidden gems which one can travel to.

This has paved the way for advancements in the arena of adventure camping. While most camping sites offer the gist of an age-old camping tradition, there are some that have already set out on the path to fueling their definition of camping with new, refined experiences.

In fact, these organisations are on a quest to unravel one-of-a-kind natural encounters to redefine the overall camping culture in India and provide masses with exactly what they want – the thrill, adventure and comfort. Most provide a wide array of these thrilling opportunities through camping facilities, back-packing trips, one-day experiences and certified training programs for all the travel and camping enthusiasts out there.

Besides, India being the land of diverse cultures, breath-taking scenic views, and a distinctive topography, gives all the more reasons to explore and connect with one’s true self. Here’s the camping scenario that most people should witness and try out.

Event-Based Camping

Event-Based Camping basically gives your festive celebrations a camping twist. A camping experience with a festive flavour and vibe is created for families and groups to transform their celebrations into warm memories in the lap of nature. You can celebrate the festival of lights close to nature, surrounded by like-minded people, and an ambience that will make your heart happy. Or simply jump into your pyjamas, get into those woollen socks, sit by the campfire, roast some marshmallows and witness a starry night with the good vibe floating around you.

Glamping

Glamping is an acronym for Glamour Camping. It brings to you a subtle amalgamation of the comfort of luxury and the thrill of an adventure. With this innovation, an exotic camping culture is tailored to facilitate a stress-free experience. So, if your mood right now is to indulge in gluttony with family and friends and be surrounded by nature and top-notch amenities at the same time, ‘glamping’ is exactly what you should be doing.

Back-Packing

Some of us desire to pause and sink in all the scenic beauty, whereas some of us make every reason, a reason to wander. For hearts that love living life on an edge, planning a backpacking trip is their way to go! These trips are fun, action and adventure-filled trips that will take you on a journey to unravel some unexplored gems in India.

Traditional Camping

This category of camping requires you to be super active, enthusiastic and smart. Most camping organizations provide campers with an opportunity to explore the wilderness and set out on a real adventure with activities that require you to build your own raft, construct your own tent, draw water from a tiny waterfall or any water source nearby, cook, watch constellations, sit by the campfire, etc. This is the category that is most loved by people since it gives them a chance to disconnect with the world out there, connect with nature and give some time to themselves.