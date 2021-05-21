The Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik uses stainless steel utensils instead of plastic; know the benefits

Mayim Bialik aka Amy Farrah Fowler from the popular series The Big Bang Theory has been winning the attention of netizens with her latest post on social media. The 45-year old actor revealed she has been using stainless steel utensils in a bid to avoid using plastic.

“My kids are now 12 and 15, but I still don’t use plastic!” she wrote in a Facebook post. Bialik said she stopped using “plastic years ago” owing to the chemicals present in them. “We hippie types are very concerned about the chemicals in plastic. I used thrift store finds for plates and such so that I wasn’t heating up food and feeding my kids with plastic. People thought I was nuts,” she wrote.

Benefits of stainless steel utensils

Stainless steel utensils are commonly used in many Indian households. While they may not look too fashionable, they come with some benefits. Unlike plastic, they do not contain harmful chemicals. One of the safest products for cooking and storing foods, there is no risk of leaching chemicals or wired taste like in the case of other bare metals. Besides, they are durable, can be used for years, and can be cleaned easily, not to mention they are budget-friendly, making them a sustainable option, according to allcookwarefind.com.

Also Read | Scorched pans troubling you? Count on these easy kitchen hacks

Bialik added that stainless steel utensils are dishwasher safe as well. “The way we feed our families and ourselves does matter,” she expressed.

What kind of utensils are you using at home?