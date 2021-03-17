‘The best’: Gigi Hadid shares another nap-time selfie with daughter Khai  

Recently, the model had shared several instances from her daily life with the newborn, showing pictures of her playroom, how she chose her daughter's nursery wall colour, among other such unseen things. (Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid is loving this phase of being a mother to her daughter Khai. The supermodel has again shared a sweet selfie of herself and her daughter in one of her Instagram stories. In it, she can be seen holding the little one’s head as she naps. The text on the photo reads: “the best”, along with a heart emoji.

The 25-year-old welcomed Khai with her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik in September 2020. Now six months old, we can see Khai’s head full of golden-brown hair, something that she may have taken after her mother, who herself was seen rocking her newly-dyed red hair.

As always, Hadid refrained from showing her daughter’s face. In the past, when she and Malik have shared pictures, they have shown something obscure — like a hand, her head, fingers — but never the face. The couple may not feel comfortable showing her face to the world just yet, but fans are more than happy to be greeted with little glimpses of Khai, whose name has an Arabic origin, and translates to ‘the chosen one’, ‘royalty’ or ‘nobility’.

Recently, the model had also shared several instances from her daily life with the newborn, showing pictures of her playroom, how she chose her daughter’s nursery wall colour, among other such unseen things.

Last month, in an interview with Vogue, Hadid had talked about many things including her 14-hour long labor, and how she had Malik, her mother Yolanda, sister Bella, and a local midwife and her assistant by her side. Calling herself an “animal woman”, Hadid had said she “probably looked crazy” while giving birth.

“I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror,” she was quoted as saying. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again’.”

