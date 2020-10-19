Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Enjoy beauty deals; grab two high-quality lipsticks for Rs 297 only

Flipkart is offering 70 percent discount on beauty and grooming products. (Photo: Flipkart)

With the festive season knocking on our doors, we are all excited about wearing our favourite outfits and packing a punch with our makeup. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that makeup is an essential part of getting ready and can help amp up your looks by many notches. So if you are someone who is looking for the perfect lipstick without burning a hole in your pocket or are looking to stock up a few items in your vanity kit, look no further.

Flipkart’s Big Billion sale is offering 70 per cent discount on beauty and grooming products until October 21, 2020. Here are a few beauty deals you shouldn’t miss out on.

Check them out below.

Wet n Wild Natural Finish Setting Spray

This will be a great addition to your vanity box. (Photo: Flipkart) This will be a great addition to your vanity box. (Photo: Flipkart)

For those who are just beginning to invest in beauty products, you must know the importance of a setting spray. In simple words, the spray helps set your makeup so that it just not budge or transfer to other surfaces. This one by Wet n Wild is easy on the pockets as it is now available for Rs 248 on Flipkart. Fun fact: This is a two-in-one product, i.e it works great not only as a setting spray but also as a primer.

Maybelline New York Creamy Matte Lipsticks

You can never go wrong with these shades. (Photo: Flipkart) You can never go wrong with these shades. (Photo: Flipkart)

Can a makeup kit ever be complete without a lip shade? Never. This festive season ditch neutral shades for reds and burgundy. This 2-lipstick pack by Maybelline New York — which contains 641 Pink My Red and 696 Burgundy Blush — is a perfect buy. Each lipstick has a sturdy packaging which makes it easy to carry, has good colour pay off and is perfect to be worn with traditional attire. Both of them together cost Rs 598, but on Flipkart’s Big Billion sale they are available for Rs 297 only.

Wet n Wild Color Icon 10 pan palette

This one is a must-have in your kit. (Photo: Flipkart) This one is a must-have in your kit. (Photo: Flipkart)

Whether it is dramatic eyes or an everyday makeup look, this palette will always come to your rescue. This Wet n Wild palette — Rose In The Air — is considered as one of the best eyeshadow palettes by various beauty bloggers. It comes with a range of warm-toned and glittery shades, making it perfect for the festive season. Not only that, if this is the first time you are planning to buy an eyeshadow palette, make sure you try this. We suggest this not only for the rich pigment of shades and a versatile colour scheme but also because it is easy to carry. Originally priced at Rs 499, Flipkart is offering a 50 per cent discount on it — Rs 249.

Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara Waterproof

Make sure you get your hands on it. (Photo: Flipkart) Make sure you get your hands on it. (Photo: Flipkart)

Mascara is for those who love fluttery eyelashes. This waterproof variant by Maybelline New York is hassle-free and easy to apply. It not only lengthens your eyelashes but also adds volume. Available on Flipkart for Rs 197, this is a steal deal.

Maybelline New York Fit me Compact

Don’t miss out on this amazing deal! (Photo: Flipkart) Don’t miss out on this amazing deal! (Photo: Flipkart)

Whether you are someone who likes the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look or a full face of makeup, you know the importance of a compact in your makeup bag. It is also great for those with oily skin type as the powder soaks in excess oil, making your makeup stay on for longer. In fact, if you want a light coverage without making your face look cakey, then this compact by Maybelline New York will be your best friend! It is priced at Rs 119 on Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale.

