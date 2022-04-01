The Beast, world’s longest wooden roller coaster, is all set to break its own record — find out how

The Beast, a wooden roller coaster at Kings Island in Ohio, holds the record for the world’s longest wooden coaster since April 14, 1979. Now, to further tighten its hold on the record, it is all set to extend the track by 2 feet, according to the park.

Currently, the longest traditional wooden laminated track roller coaster is 2,286 metres or 7,359 feet long. Rides on this roller coaster last for 3 minutes and 40 seconds and reach a top speed of 104 km/h.

When it opens for the season in May, it will break its own record by two feet, and become 7,361 feet long “due to offseason re-tracking and reprofiling work, which also includes a steeper first drop”.

“When you look at roller coaster records, they’re being beat all the time. But there’s one record that no park in the world has been able to beat for more than 40 years, until now, and that’s the record for the longest wooden roller coaster,” Kings Island’s Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said.

The Beast also holds features such as vertical drops of 137 feet and 141 feet, a 125-foot-long underground tunnel at the bottom of the 137-foot drop, eight banked turns, a 540-degree helix tunnel near the end and speeds up to 64.77 miles per hour.

During the refurbishing project of the roller coaster that began in November last year, the first drop was re-profiled from 45 degrees to 53 degrees. According to the park, the project is expected to conclude by May.

