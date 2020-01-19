The art of self massage is easier than you thought

By increasing the blood flow and opening the stress knots, a massage reduces muscle stiffness. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) By increasing the blood flow and opening the stress knots, a massage reduces muscle stiffness. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

What can be better than a nice, long massage, after a hard day at work? A massage while at work! According to many studies and researches, especially one conducted by University of Miami, a brief massage at work can reduce stress and boost efficiency. Better yet, workers have been found to be more alert after a 15-minute massage. But, what is this magic?

Experts say that by increasing the blood flow and opening the stress knots, a massage reduces muscle stiffness. It is also believed that regular massage can boost the immunity, by stimulating the production of white blood cells. And while it is not possible to find a therapist every time, you can become your own masseuse. Read on to find out how.

Rub your tummy

After having finished your meal, rub your hands over your belly in a clockwise direction. While most of us to this anyway, it helps in digestion, as the food moves around through the intestine in the same direction.

Massage your hands

Every day, when you put on hand lotion, clasp your fingers and rub the heels of the palm together. You can also use your thumbs to massage the remaining areas in a circular motion. Use your fingers to massage the knuckles and the webbing in between the fingers. This will not only improve the texture of the skin, but also keep the blood flowing.

Use hands to massage neck

When at work, take a break and clasp your fingers behind your neck so that the heels of the palm press against either side of the spinal column. Then gently rub in an up and down motion. Next, tilt your head towards the left and rub until you reach the shoulder. Repeat for the other side.

A heat rub for eyes

Staring at the computer screen for too long can strain your eyes. So, take a break and rub your palms together until they begin to get warm. Then gently cup it over an eye and feel the relaxing heat. Repeat for the other eye, too.

Bear-hug yourself

You know that weird hug you give yourself can ease the stress? Cross your arms over your chest and grab the opposite shoulder. Squeeze and release three times.

Use a stress ball

Always squeeze a stress ball to rejuvenate tired hands and fingers, so as to strengthen them for other chores.

