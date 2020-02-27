The act of hoarding books now has a word for it; find out

When discarding the pile, make a list of books that you would want to donate to a fellow reader or a friend. Others, you can sell off. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) When discarding the pile, make a list of books that you would want to donate to a fellow reader or a friend. Others, you can sell off. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Book hoarders, now there is a definitive word for your actions. For years you have been buying books and keeping them in your collection, without even reading a page. Now, this habit of yours can be called out by others — people who actually buy books and read them — as ‘Tsundoku’. Yes, you read it right — you are engaging in tsundoku, and it is time for you to stop.

Tsundoku is a Japanese word which means buying reading materials and then piling them up. While your intention might be to really read them, you end up not doing so for whatever reason — you are suddenly bored, or lack time and interest. The word tsundoku is, in fact, made up of two words: ‘tsun’ meaning ‘to pile’, and ‘doku’ meaning ‘reading’. Professor Andrew Gerstle — who teaches pre-modern Japanese texts at University of London — told BBC that the word could be dating back to 1879. And while some people hoard books because it gives them joy, if the pile of unread books makes you feel sad and guilty now, it is time for you to kick this habit.

De-clutter

Take the clutter away from your house. Make a list of all the things that you have with you, that you haven’t read yet. If you know for real that you are not going to read them, get rid of them. Some people have a monthly magazine subscription. The magazines keep coming in, but no one is able to read them. So, why let them pile? Cancel the subscription, save the money and get rid of the magazines.

When discarding the pile, make a list of books that you would want to donate to a fellow reader or a friend. Others, you can sell off.

Remember, you do not have to force yourself to finish a half-read book; you are under no such obligation. You may have begun to read it with great interest, but if halfway through your interest fizzled out, it is time to say goodbye to the piece of literature.

Avoid going to bookstores for a while. Most book hoarders are lured by the idea of getting to buy a new book every time they enter a bookstore. So, you can muster up some determination and get a library membership instead, especially if staying completely away from books is too painful. Limit your book purchase, no matter how tempted you are.

