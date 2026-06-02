Paddle pool, hidden jacuzzi: Inside Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s lavish Mumbai home

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who fell in love on Bigg Boss 15, are making waves with their stint on the Netflix ‘reality’ show, Desi Bling. The star couple recently opened their luxury home for a tour, sharing glimpses of her larger-than-life living with expensive shoes, a sophisticated wardrobe, and much more.

Giving fans a peek inside their home, Tejasswi and Karan showcased the property’s elegant interiors and picturesque views of Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The tour with Curly Tales opens with a striking foyer that feels more like a designer walk-in wardrobe than an entryway.

Extensive foyer, contemporary décor

The grand foyer with expansive shoe closet (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The grand foyer with expansive shoe closet (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

The couple reveals that the space has been dedicated to their footwear, particularly Karan’s extensive sneaker and shoes collection. The actor revealed that his prized collection is housed in customised cabinets secured with an access-card system. Tejasswi also noted that Karan played a major role in designing the interiors, and personally customised several elements throughout the home.