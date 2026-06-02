Paddle pool, hidden jacuzzi: Inside Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s lavish Mumbai home

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Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who fell in love on Bigg Boss 15, are making waves with their stint on the Netflix ‘reality’ show, Desi Bling. The star couple recently opened their luxury home for a tour, sharing glimpses of her larger-than-life living with expensive shoes, a sophisticated wardrobe, and much more.
Giving fans a peek inside their home, Tejasswi and Karan showcased the property’s elegant interiors and picturesque views of Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The tour with Curly Tales opens with a striking foyer that feels more like a designer walk-in wardrobe than an entryway.
The couple reveals that the space has been dedicated to their footwear, particularly Karan’s extensive sneaker and shoes collection. The actor revealed that his prized collection is housed in customised cabinets secured with an access-card system. Tejasswi also noted that Karan played a major role in designing the interiors, and personally customised several elements throughout the home.
Designed with a blend of old money and comfort, the house features contemporary décor with warm, inviting hues. The living room stands out with its neutral-toned palette, plush seating arrangements, textured walls, and a striking tropical-themed wallpaper that adds character to the space. The room’s high ceilings, statement chandelier, and soft ambient lighting enhance its grandeur. The space also features large French windows that allow ample natural light to enter the area.
The kitchen follows a sleek modern design, featuring a combination of white and brown tones along with modern appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is an eye-catching dining space, anchored by a black-and-white marble dining table and complemented by stylish brown leather chairs, creating an ideal setting for hosting guests.
The sprawling residence includes four spacious bedrooms and ample open areas. Despite the home’s many standout features, Tejasswi revealed that her favourite corner is the expansive balcony. Equipped with a paddle pool, barbecue setup, and comfortable seating area, the balcony offers a relaxing retreat along with stunning views of the city skyline.
Another standout area of the property is a cleverly disguised bathroom concealed behind what appears to be an ordinary bookshelf, which opens only when a specific section is pressed. The bookshelf opens to an intricately designed jacuzzi area with seating for two people. The home also features a hidden bar.
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Neha Kataria, Creative Director, The Right Address & Interior Designer, LA Archplan, shared some of the emerging trends in modern homes like Tejasswi and Karan’s. The expert explained that homeowners are focusing on emotional minimalism. “It is not minimalism in the sparse, cold sense that the word sometimes implies. It is more about significance, about making sure that every object in a room has genuinely earned its place,” Kataria said.
“People are increasingly drawn to spaces that feel personal and individual, perhaps because so much of contemporary visual culture now feels overly uniform and algorithmically perfected,” she added.