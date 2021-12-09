Tejashwi Yadav gets married to childhood friend in Delhi; see first pics

It is the season of weddings, and the latest celebrity to have joined the list — no, we are not talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif — is none other than Tejashwi Yadav, who has tied the knot with his childhood friend in Delhi.

The first pictures from the wedding ceremony have come out, and they are being circulated on social media.

Tejashwi is the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav. Photos were first tweeted by Rohini Acharya, the groom’s sister. In them, we could see the couple taking part in the wedding rituals.

हम नही है पास फिर भी मेरा आशीर्वाद है दोनो के साथ😘🤗 congratulations tutu nd Rachel 😘Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!🌷🥂 pic.twitter.com/JF567vMqyL — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

While the groom initially walked in wearing a silken pyjama-kurta along with a embroidered shawl, the bride was seen in a customary detailed red lehenga set, which had golden work all over it. Tejashwi was later photographed wearing a stunning and heavy-looking sherwani set.

Rohini wished the couple on Twitter, writing, “Congratulations Tutu and Rachel. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!”

Lots of love, blessings and happiness for my newly married couple 💕 pic.twitter.com/SFfld1sgFk — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

Other family members were also in attendance, including the RJD leader’s mother and former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi. According to reports, the ceremony was attended by some 50 close friends and family members, and some other political stalwarts were also there to bless the couple. It was, however, a low-key affair, given the risk of large gatherings amid the pandemic.

Tejashwi is the youngest of nine siblings, and the only one who was not married yet. He has seven sisters and an older brother, Tej Pratap.

According to an NDTV report, Bhai Virendra, RJD MLA and the party’s chief spokesperson in Bihar, said on the occasion, “We are overjoyed. Tejashwi is the only one left [of the nine children of Lalu and Rabri] to get married.”

