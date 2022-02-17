‘Representing the country at Miss Teen International India 2022 no less than Olympics’: Pageant winner Mannat Siwach

“Moist eyes, beaming face, overwhelmed heart”… that’s how Mannat Siwach recalls the night she was crowned Miss Teen International India 2022 at Miss Teen Diva 2021 on December 29, 2021.

The 16-year-old, who counts Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar among those who inspire her, is a district level badminton and basketball player, and a Class 11 student of Jayshree Periwal High School, Jaipur.

Hailing from an army background, Mannat believes that the inherited traits of “self-discipline, dedication, and industriousness” have helped in her journey along with the unflinching support of her family “through thick and thin”.

In the contest, Brunda Yerrabali from Bengaluru won the title of Miss Teen Universe India, Rabia Hora from Gurugram was crowned Miss Teen Earth India, and Mahika Biyani from Kolkata was crowned Miss Teen Multinational India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by मन्नत✨ (@mannatsiwach)

Ahead of representing India at Miss Teen International 2022, she talks to indianexpress.com about her win, aspirations, and the need for beauty and talent platforms.

How would describe the feeling of winning Miss Teen International India 2022?

It still feels absolutely flattering and overwhelming. The love and affection that I have received from people around me makes me feel ecstatic. This achievement is an acknowledgement of months of diligence, perseverance and the agony that has gone into preparing for this prestigious pageant. It has given validation to the passion and hardwork. It is my absolute honour to be crowned as Miss Teen International India 2022.

What inspired you to participate in the contest?

Back in 2017, when Manushi Chhillar was crowned, it made me realise that is where I wanted to be. I found that pageantry was my true calling and that I wanted to become a part of the world of glitz and glamour. So, with my passionate interest and relentless resolution, I toiled hard and finally made it to Miss Teen Diva 2021.

Tell us about your journey.

From attending ceaseless sessions to practicing the walk a million times, I did everything with zeal and commitment. At times, it became difficult and painful but the ambition of witnessing myself wearing this crown just kept me going. I was firm in my conviction and made sure that no stone was left unturned. I profusely thank Glamanand and Nikhil Anand for training us efficiently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by मन्नत✨ (@mannatsiwach)

Who do you look up to for inspiration?

I look up to my mother who is the embodiment of brilliance, modesty, and unsubduable strength. The way she faces the world as a head strong individual makes me feel blessed and makes me want to inherit her indomitable spirit.

What do you plan to achieve in the future?

My goal is to be happy and content with whatever I do and have in life. A few years down the line, I aspire to start my own fashion brand.

What is your advice to young people aspiring to be in your shoes?

The most fundamental trait required to make it to the world of pageantry is self-confidence and having a positive attitude. It is also integral to be an idealistic dreamer to make sure that you are a cut above the rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by मन्नत✨ (@mannatsiwach)

Beauty contests have become controversial in recent years for their focus on physical looks and shape. What is your opinion?

I don’t believe beauty pageants are controversial and that they objectify women. Instead, they empower women and celebrate femininity and talent. They are not just a celebration of physical beauty but a celebration of inner beauty, metaphorical beauty, and the burning desire to give back to society with enigmatic dedication. Beauty pageants push you to be the better version of you.

What’s next?

Representing India at the Miss Teen International pageant. Representing India at the world’s biggest teen pageant is no less than Olympics. I want to win the crown. I am going to start my training with the Miss Teen Diva Organisation. The training for the pageant — expected to be hosted in Philippines — will go on for almost 11 months.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!