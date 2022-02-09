scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Teddy Day 2022: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and significance

Teddy Day 2022 Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and significance: Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10 every year.

February 9, 2022 8:00:36 pm
Teddy Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Teddy Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Teddy Day 2022 date, wishes and greetings: Every year, couples around the world eagerly look forward to Valentines’ Week — seven days of exchanging gifts, vows, and promises with your loved ones. During the week, one of the best gifts you can give is a teddy bear, and that is what the fourth day of the celebrations is all about. Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentines’ Week. On this day, couples exchange teddy bears and express their feelings towards each other.

Just like different roses convey different messages, teddy bears also come in different shades. A red teddy denotes love, while a pink one represents affection. If you get an orange teddy, expect a proposal in the near future; a blue teddy is the best way to break the ice and express your feelings to your significant other.

ALSO READ |Valentine’s Day special: Rekhti, Urdu odes to lesbian love that were suppressed in Awadh

To celebrate Teddy Day on February 10, don’t just gift a teddy bear, also share a romantic message and make it more special. We’ve got you covered.

* Whenever you miss me, just hold this teddy bear for comfort. Happy Teddy Day!

valentine week, valentine week 2020, vakentine week day list, happy valentine day, valentine day list, valentine week list, valentine week 2020, wishes, cards,valentine week 2020 wishes, Indian Express, Indian Express news Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* A cute teddy for the love of my life. Happy Teddy Day!

teddy day, happy teddy day, happy teddy day 2021, happy teddy day wishes, happy teddy day images, happy teddy day quotes, teddy day 2021, happy teddy day, happy teddy day 2021, teddy day date, teddy day date 2021, happy teddy day date, teddy day 2021 date, teddy day importance Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* This teddy is me gifting you a part of me for you to hold and keep. Happy Teddy Day!

happy teddy day, happy teddy day 2020, happy teddy day images, happy teddy day images 2020 Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Teddy is never an outdated gift, just like my love for you. Happy Teddy Day!

happy teddy day, happy teddy day 2019, happy teddy day images, happy teddy day images 2019, happy teddy day 2019 status, happy teddy day wishes images, happy teddy day quotes, happy happy teddy day wishes quotes, happy teddy day wallpaper, happy teddy day video, happy teddy day pics, happy teddy day greetings, happy teddy day card, happy teddy day photos, happy teddy day messages, happy teddy day sms, happy teddy day wishes sms, happy teddy day wishes messages, happy teddy day status video, happy teddy day wishes status, happy teddy day shayari, happy teddy day whatsapp video, happy teddy day whatsapp status Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* This soft cuddly teddy shows that I will always be there for you. Happy Teddy Day!

happy teddy day, happy teddy day 2019, happy teddy day images, happy teddy day images 2019, happy teddy day 2019 status, happy teddy day wishes images, happy teddy day quotes, happy happy teddy day wishes quotes, happy teddy day wallpaper, happy teddy day video, happy teddy day pics, happy teddy day greetings, happy teddy day card, happy teddy day photos, happy teddy day messages, happy teddy day sms, happy teddy day wishes sms, happy teddy day wishes messages, happy teddy day status video, happy teddy day wishes status, happy teddy day shayari, happy teddy day whatsapp video, happy teddy day whatsapp status, indian express, indian express news Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Teddy Day, my love!

