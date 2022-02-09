Teddy Day 2022: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and significance

Teddy Day 2022 date, wishes and greetings: Every year, couples around the world eagerly look forward to Valentines’ Week — seven days of exchanging gifts, vows, and promises with your loved ones. During the week, one of the best gifts you can give is a teddy bear, and that is what the fourth day of the celebrations is all about. Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentines’ Week. On this day, couples exchange teddy bears and express their feelings towards each other.

Just like different roses convey different messages, teddy bears also come in different shades. A red teddy denotes love, while a pink one represents affection. If you get an orange teddy, expect a proposal in the near future; a blue teddy is the best way to break the ice and express your feelings to your significant other.

To celebrate Teddy Day on February 10, don’t just gift a teddy bear, also share a romantic message and make it more special. We’ve got you covered.

* Whenever you miss me, just hold this teddy bear for comfort. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Gargi Singh) Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* A cute teddy for the love of my life. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* This teddy is me gifting you a part of me for you to hold and keep. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Teddy is never an outdated gift, just like my love for you. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Gargi Singh) Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* This soft cuddly teddy shows that I will always be there for you. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Gargi Singh) Teddy Day 2022: Happy Teddy Day (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Teddy Day, my love!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!