Teddy Day 2021: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Importance and significance

Teddy Day 2021 Date, Wishes Images, Messages: The month of February is all about celebrating the various facets of love. All of which leads to Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated on February 14 every year.

Starting February 7, the week first sees Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the most-awaited, Valentine’s Day. The season of Cupid and love soaks everyone in its spirit, making people go out of the way to make their partners feel special.

February 10 is marked as Teddy Day. On this occasion, couples express their adoration for each other by giving cute teddy bears. But along with a teddy bear, you can make the day even more special for your beloved by sharing romantic teddy day messages.

You can check a few of our special picks.

Teddy Day 2021: Happy Teddy Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) Teddy Day 2021: Happy Teddy Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Teddy bears don’t need hearts as they are stuffed with love. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2021: Happy Teddy Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) Teddy Day 2021: Happy Teddy Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Teddy Day sweetheart!

*I am giving you this teddy so that whenever you look at it you would miss me. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2021: Happy Teddy Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) Teddy Day 2021: Happy Teddy Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Teddy Day, my love!

Teddy Day 2021: Happy Teddy Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) Teddy Day 2021: Happy Teddy Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Teddy day!

*This Teddy Day, I want to give you a hug for always being there for me. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart

Teddy Day 2021: Happy Teddy Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) Teddy Day 2021: Happy Teddy Day. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Teddy bears may be cute, but not as cute as you! Happy Teddy Bear Day, my love!