Teacher’s Day 2022: Quotes, History, Importance, and Significance

Teacher’s Day 2022: Teachers are the foundation of anyone’s life. They are the stepping-stones that mould and nourish one’s raw talent and potential. It is to honour such remarkable forces in our lives that Teacher’s Day is celebrated.

Dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students’ lives, September 5 is annually celebrated as Teachers’ Day. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna-recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born in 1888.

History

A revered academic, Radhakrishnan — also the first vice president and second president of independent India — was born into a Telugu family. He authored the book, The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, he had a master’s degree in philosophy and played a huge role in placing Indian philosophy on the global map. He had a long academic career and taught at Chennai’s Presidency College and Calcutta University, and even served as the vice chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University (from 1931-1936). He also taught Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford from 1936, a position he held for 16 years.

Significance

Dr Radhakrishnan believed “teachers should be the best minds in the country.” It is said that when Dr Radhakrishnan became the president, his students and friends urged him to celebrate his birthday. Known for his humble and modest nature, he implored, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Since then, from 1962, his birthday has been observed as ‘Teacher’s Day’ in the country.

India traditionally has another similar day to honour teachers, called the Guru Purnima, which usually falls in July and is based on the lunar calendar.

Importance

Teachers’ Day is celebrated as the most important day in schools and colleges. On this day, schools usually hold special celebratory activities for teachers and students alike. Students usually present a kind of remembrance and tribute for all the hard work their teachers put in all through the year for them, as a gesture of appreciation.

Quotes

Here are some quotes by famous personalities about the teaching and the immeasurable contribution of the pedagogy:

1. “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge”

-Albert Einstein

2. “The whole art of teaching is only the art of awakening the natural curiosity of young minds for the purpose of satisfying it afterwards.”

-Anatole France

3. “Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.”

– Aristotle

4. “The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The super teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.”

– William Arthur Ward

5. “They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don’t know it.”

– Nicholas Sparks

