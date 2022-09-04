scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Teacher’s Day 2022: Quotes, History, Importance, and Significance

Teacher's Day 2022 Quotes: The objective of Teachers' Day is to mark the crucial role teachers play in moulding students’ lives and careers. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna-recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

teachers day 2022Teachers' Day 2022: Make sure to make it a special day for your teachers! (Photo: Pixabay)

Teacher’s Day 2022: Teachers are the foundation of anyone’s life. They are the stepping-stones that mould and nourish one’s raw talent and potential. It is to honour such remarkable forces in our lives that Teacher’s Day is celebrated.

Dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students’ lives, September 5 is annually celebrated as Teachers’ Day. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna-recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born in 1888.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

History

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

A revered academic, Radhakrishnan — also the first vice president and second president of independent India — was born into a Telugu family. He authored the book, The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, he had a master’s degree in philosophy and played a huge role in placing Indian philosophy on the global map. He had a long academic career and taught at Chennai’s Presidency College and Calcutta University, and even served as the vice chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University (from 1931-1936). He also taught Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford from 1936, a position he held for 16 years.

Significance

Dr Radhakrishnan believed “teachers should be the best minds in the country.” It is said that when Dr Radhakrishnan became the president, his students and friends urged him to celebrate his birthday. Known for his humble and modest nature, he implored, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Since then, from 1962, his birthday has been observed as ‘Teacher’s Day’ in the country.

India traditionally has another similar day to honour teachers, called the Guru Purnima, which usually falls in July and is based on the lunar calendar.

Importance

Teachers’ Day is celebrated as the most important day in schools and colleges. On this day, schools usually hold special celebratory activities for teachers and students alike. Students usually present a kind of remembrance and tribute for all the hard work their teachers put in all through the year for them, as a gesture of appreciation.

Quotes

Advertisement

Here are some quotes by famous personalities about the teaching and the immeasurable contribution of the pedagogy:

1. “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge”

-Albert Einstein 

2. “The whole art of teaching is only the art of awakening the natural curiosity of young minds for the purpose of satisfying it afterwards.”

-Anatole France

Advertisement

3. “Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.”

– Aristotle

4. “The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The super teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.”

– William Arthur Ward

5. “They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don’t know it.” 

– Nicholas Sparks

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 05:00:48 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Versova police take KRK’s custody for ‘molesting’ actress in 2019

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul, only Rahul Gandhi

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Venice Film Festival 2022: A look at the best styled celebs
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement