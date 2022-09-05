scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Teacher’s Day 2022: Inspirational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on education

Teacher's Day 2022, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes, Thoughts: As we celebrate Teachers' Day today, we bring to you some of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's inspiring quotes to mark his birthday

sarvepalliSarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as the first Vice President of India and the second President of India. (Express archive)

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is deemed one of the most distinguished scholars of the 20th century. He also served as the first Vice President of India and the second President of India. He was honoured with Knighthood in 1931, and Bharat Ratna in 1954. His birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India, on September 5th, every year.

Sir Radhakrishnan also authored the book, The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore. He held a master’s degree in philosophy and played a huge role in placing Indian philosophy on the global map. He had a long academic career and taught at Chennai’s Presidency College and Calcutta University, and even served as the vice chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University (from 1931-1936). He also taught Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford from 1936, a position he held for 16 years.

So as we celebrate Teachers’ Day this year, we bring to you some of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s inspiring quotes to mark his glory.

  1. “Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.”
  2. “When we think we know, we cease to learn.”
  3. “Teachers should be the best minds in the country.”
  4. “It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.”
  5. “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers’ Day.”

Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Teachers’ Day!

SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

