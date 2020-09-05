Teacher’s Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Education

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Celebrate the spirit of Teacher's Day with these inspiring quotes. (Source: Pixabay/Wikimedia Commons; designed by Gargi Singh)

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: One of the most distinguished scholars of the 20th century, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Teacher’s Day on September 5 every year since 1962. Radhakrishnan, who served as the first Vice President of India and the second President of India was honoured with Knighthood in 1931, and Bharat Ratna in 1954. Acclaimed for dedicating his life towards education and improving the standards in the field of education, Dr Radhakrishnan was nominated 16 times for the Nobel Prize in Literature, and another 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Here are some of his inspiring quotes.

Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Are you friends with books?

A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Don't you agree?

All our world organisations will prove ineffective if the truth that love is stronger than hate does not inspire them.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Here's what to learn.

To look upon life as an evil and treat the world as delusion is sheer ingratitude.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Salute to all teachers.

The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.

