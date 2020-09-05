scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 05, 2020
Top news

Teacher’s Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Education

Teacher's Day 2020, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes, Thoughts: Seek inspiration from these motivational quotes from one of India's greatest academician.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2020 8:24:52 am
sarvepalli radhakrishnan, sarvepalli radhakrishnan quotes, sarvepalli radhakrishnan speech, sarvepalli radhakrishnan essay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan bhashan, sarvepalli radhakrishnan jeevan parichay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan quotes in hindi, sarvepalli radhakrishnan speech in hindi, sarvepalli radhakrishnan essay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan booksSarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Celebrate the spirit of Teacher's Day with these inspiring quotes. (Source: Pixabay/Wikimedia Commons; designed by Gargi Singh)

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: One of the most distinguished scholars of the 20th century, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Teacher’s Day on September 5 every year since 1962. Radhakrishnan, who served as the first Vice President of India and the second President of India was honoured with Knighthood in 1931, and Bharat Ratna in 1954. Acclaimed for dedicating his life towards education and improving the standards in the field of education, Dr Radhakrishnan was nominated 16 times for the Nobel Prize in Literature, and another 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Here are some of his inspiring quotes.

Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite.

sarvepalli radhakrishnan, sarvepalli radhakrishnan quotes, sarvepalli radhakrishnan speech, sarvepalli radhakrishnan essay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan bhashan, sarvepalli radhakrishnan jeevan parichay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan quotes in hindi, sarvepalli radhakrishnan speech in hindi, sarvepalli radhakrishnan essay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan books Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Are you friends with books? (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
sarvepalli radhakrishnan, sarvepalli radhakrishnan quotes, sarvepalli radhakrishnan speech, sarvepalli radhakrishnan essay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan bhashan, sarvepalli radhakrishnan jeevan parichay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan quotes in hindi, sarvepalli radhakrishnan speech in hindi, sarvepalli radhakrishnan essay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan books Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Don’t you agree? (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

All our world organisations will prove ineffective if the truth that love is stronger than hate does not inspire them.

sarvepalli radhakrishnan, sarvepalli radhakrishnan quotes, sarvepalli radhakrishnan speech, sarvepalli radhakrishnan essay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan bhashan, sarvepalli radhakrishnan jeevan parichay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan quotes in hindi, sarvepalli radhakrishnan speech in hindi, sarvepalli radhakrishnan essay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan books Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Here’s what to learn. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

To look upon life as an evil and treat the world as delusion is sheer ingratitude.

sarvepalli radhakrishnan, sarvepalli radhakrishnan quotes, sarvepalli radhakrishnan speech, sarvepalli radhakrishnan essay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan bhashan, sarvepalli radhakrishnan jeevan parichay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan quotes in hindi, sarvepalli radhakrishnan speech in hindi, sarvepalli radhakrishnan essay, sarvepalli radhakrishnan books Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Salute to all teachers. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

konkona, konkona sen sharma photos, konkona sen sharma photos, konkona sen sharma instagram, indian express, indian express news
Konkona Sen Sharma’s style is all about elegance; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 05: Latest News

Advertisement