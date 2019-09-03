Teachers’ Day 2019: History, Importance, Significance of Teachers’ Day Celebration in India

Teachers’ Day 2019: Every year on September 5, Teachers’ Day is celebrated all across the country. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to teachers and acknowledges their contribution in shaping one’s life. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, scholar, Bharat Ratna recipient and the first Vice President and second President of independent India, who was born on September 5, 1888.

Advertising

A revered academic, Radhakrishnan was born into a Telugu family. Author of the book, The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, he had a master’s degree in philosophy and was responsible for attracting global attention to Indian philosophy. He had a long academic career, teaching at Chennai’s Presidency College and Calcutta University, and then, from 1931-1936, serving as the Vice Chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University. He was also invited at Oxford to teach Eastern Religions and Ethics in 1936, a position he held for 16 years.

Since 1962, the year he assumed the post of the President of India, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on his birthday to commemorate his work, and it is believed that Radhakrishnan considered this a privilege.

The day holds great importance for students and teachers, and is marked with revelry and different programmes planned for teachers in schools and colleges. Students perform skits, and even perform for their mentors. The objective is to remember and remind the crucial role teachers play in moulding students’ life and careers.