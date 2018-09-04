Teachers’ Day 2018: Importance, Significance And History Of Teachers’ Day Celebration in India

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Teachers' Day 2018: Celebrated on September 5 every year, since 1962, the year in which Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan started serving as the second President of India, the country has been celebrating his birth anniversary as Teachers' Day to commemorate his work.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2018 4:33:53 pm
Happy Teachers' Day, Teachers' Day, Happy Teachers' Day 2018, Teachers' Day 2018, Schools and colleges in India, Teachers' Day celebrations, History of Teachers' Day, Why Teachers' Day, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birthday, Radhakrishnan, Vice President, University of Calcutta, indian express, indian express news Teachers’ Day 2018 will be celebrated on September 5 to mark Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary.(Source: Express archive photo)
Happy Teachers Day 2018: Every year, September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day in India to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888. A great scholar, philosopher and a Bharat Ratna recipient, Dr Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President and second President of independent India.

History

Dr Radhakrishnan was a celebrated academic. Born into a Telugu family, he graduated with a master’s degree in Philosophy. He wrote – ‘The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore’, which was his first book in 1917 and placed Indian philosophy on the world map. Later, he taught at Chennai’s Presidency College and Calcutta University. He also served as the Vice Chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University from 1931 to 1936. In 1936, Dr Radhakrishnan was invited to teach Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford. He held the position for sixteen years.

It is believed that Dr Radhakrishnan said that it would be his “proud privilege” if his birthday was observed as Teachers’ Day. So, since 1962 – the year in which he started serving as the second President of India, the country has been celebrating his birth anniversary as Teachers’ Day to commemorate his work.

Importance and Significance

To mark his birth anniversary, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, students across the nation honour their teachers and thank them for their endless efforts in educating them. Schools and colleges often host special programmes to celebrate their presence.

It is on the teachers that the burden of passing knowledge onto the future generation lies on. They shape the world in their classrooms, year after year. This day celebrates their contribution to the society and honours their endeavour.

