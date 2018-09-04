Teachers’ Day 2018 DIY Gifts Ideas: 5 handmade gifts to make them feel appreciated

Teachers’ Day 2018 Gifts Ideas: Here are five DIY ideas that will make for the perfect gift for your teacher. Teachers’ Day 2018 Gifts Ideas: Here are five DIY ideas that will make for the perfect gift for your teacher.

Teachers’ Day Gifts Ideas: Teachers’ Day is the perfect time to let your teachers know that their efforts and hard work are appreciated and have not gone unnoticed. The first Teachers’ Day, which was celebrated in India in 1962 was the year when Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan began serving as the second president of India. To celebrate his esteemed position, his students suggested that his birthday be celebrated as ‘Radhakrishnan Day’. However, he declined this move and suggested that “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.”

ALSO READ| Happy Teachers’ Day 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greeting Card, Messages, SMS, Photos, Wallpaper, Pictures

Teachers play a vital role in shaping our future, therefore, as a token of appreciation, why not gift them something special, made by you? Here are 5 DIY ideas to make your teacher feel loved:

Desk Organiser

If you want to gift something colourful, this desk organiser would be the perfect choice. For creating this one, you will need cardboards, colour pencils, scissors and gum. Alternatively, you can make it using ice-cream straws.

Watch the video here:

Scented candles

To create scented glitter candles, all you need is a glass jar, melted wax, glitter and gum. You can add your own variations by painting the glass jar or adding beads to it.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ| Teachers’ Day 2018: Speeches by famous personalities on Teachers’ Day

Elaborate 3D cards

Cards are always underestimated. An elaborately made card can bring a huge smile to your teacher’s face. How about creating a 3D pop-up card featuring a classroom and a blackboard?

Watch how you can make it here:

Succulent Terrariums

A little difficult to make, a beautifully-crafted terrarium pot is a good gifting idea. It will definitely get its own space in your teacher’s home.

Watch how to make one here:

ALSO READ| Teachers’ Day 2018: Importance, Significance And History Of Teachers’ Day Celebration in India

Notepads

Easy to make and something useful, all you need is coloured papers, decorative paper for cover, a cardboard and an eye for detail.

Here‘s how to make it:

If you have any other innovative ideas, let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd