Why you must add tea tree oil to your haircare routine

Oiling should be an integral part of one’s haircare routine to ensure the hair remains healthy and shiny. Why is why most of us are always looking for that particular oil that suits our hair type and adds quality to it. But with the market flooded with various kinds of hair oils, it can be confusing to make the right pick. But do not worry as we have you covered.

According to Sowmya Raghunandan, brand trainer, John Paul Mitchell Systems India, these days a lot of people are opting for tea tree oil. “As tea tree is known to have a cooling effect, it is a perfect for the country’s humid climate,” she adds, sharing a why the oil should be an essential part of your haircare routine.

1. Soothes itchiness

As your head is exposed to dust and pollution particles, the scalp at times gets infected leading to itchiness and dryness. This can be treated by using tea tree oil present in shampoos and conditioners. It helps in smoothening inflammation caused by scratching.

2. Overcomes dandruff

Tea tree oil works as an anti-fungal agent and helps manage fungal infections and dandruff along with providing relief from skin conditions effectively.

3. Treats psoriasis

Psoriasis, which leads to red, raised and scaly patches on skin, can be treated with the help of tea tree oil which helps ease the irritation caused by the fungal infection.

4. Prevents hair fall

One of the major reasons for hair fall is dandruff as it causes damage the cuticle and hair protein. Continuous inflammation and scratching of the scalp adds on the problem. Since tea tree oil helps treat dandruff, it also helps reduce hair fall to a great extent.

5. Enhances hair growth

Studies have proven that tea tree oil improves blood flow and allows nutrients to reach follicles, balances the pH level of the scalp, and stimulates the hair growth cycle. Thus, apart from soothing an itchy scalp, reducing dandruff and preventing excess oil production, it also nourishes hair roots and follicles, resulting in thick and strong hair.

6. Treats head lice

Tea tree oil has anti-bacterial properties and helps in treating head lice or parasitic infections. The oil helps in preventing the hatching of existing lice eggs by up to 50 per cent.