Monday, August 01, 2022

Taylor Swift gets criticised for being the worst celebrity private jet polluter; check the complete list

"Our data reveals that the celebs have emitted an average of 3376.64 tonnes of CO2 emissions in just their private jet usage in 2022 so far," marketing firm Yard wrote on their site

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 2:10:37 pm
Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift tops the list for worst celebrity private jet offenders (Source: Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Recently, Kylie Jenner was at the receiving end of backlash for flaunting her private jets as she took a 12-minute flight, showing absolute disregard towards the environment. Soon after, her sister Khloe Kardashian, too, shared a picture of her daughter, True, posing inside a private jet.

These incidents triggered a debate over the severe damage private jets cause to the environment, further putting an increasing number of celebrities using them in the spotlight. Marketing firm Yard recently published a report ranking the “worst celeb private jet CO2 emission offenders”.

“Our data reveals that celebs have emitted an average of 3376.64 tonnes of CO2 emissions in just their private jet usage in 2022 so far. That’s 482.37 times more than the average person’s annual emissions,” it said.

According to the rankings, Taylor Swift is the biggest celebrity CO2 polluter this year, with 170 flights since January. So far, she has amassed a vast 22,923 minutes in the air (15.9 days).

Here’s the complete list.

*Taylor Swift (8,293.54 tonnes of CO2 emissions)
*Floyd Mayweather (7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 emissions)
*Jay-Z (6,981.3 tonnes of CO2 emissions)
*A-Rod (5,342.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions)
*Blake Shelton (4,495 tonnes of CO2 emissions)
*Steven Spielberg (4,465 tonnes of CO2 emissions)
*Kim Kardashian (4,268.5 tonnes of CO2 emissions)
*Mark Wahlberg (3,772.85 tonnes of CO2 emissions)
*Oprah Winfrey (3,493.17 tonnes of CO2 emissions)
*Travis Scott (3,033.3 tonnes of CO2 emissions)

Soon after the list went viral, people took to social media to criticise celebrities for their irresponsible behaviour towards the environment.

Taylor Swift emitting more co2 than an average person from India in over 4300 yrs is insanely disgusting, especially when it is people from the global south who suffer the most from climate damage while rich elites in the West remain unaffected,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote: “The fact that Taylor Swift has contributed the most CO2 due to her private plane flights is disappointing. She was such an activist during Lover era and now she just decided that it wasn’t beneficial anymore?”

“As a huge @taylorswift13 fan I was so disappointed to find out she is responsible for the highest amount of celeb private jet CO2 emissions. 170+ flights in 6 months? F**king seriously? You’re a climate criminal,” a user posted on the microblogging site.

After the criticism, Swift’s spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 02:10:37 pm

