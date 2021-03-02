scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Taylor Swift calls out Netflix show for ‘lazy, deeply sexist joke’

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," she wrote.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 2, 2021 1:20:37 pm
taylor swift musicTaylor Swift's tweet has met with a exuberant response from her fans. (Photo: Reuters)

Singer Taylor Swift recently called out streaming giant Netflix for making a sexist joke at her cost. In the season finale of the comedy series Ginny and Georgia, at one point the central characters — the mother and daughter duo — have an argument. When Georgia asks her daughter if she has broken up, Ginny replies “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift”.

Fans of the pop star were quick to take notice of this and soon began a social media war. But this time, the singer herself also took to Twitter on March 1 and pulled up Netflix and the show for making sexist jokes.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY, (sic)” she wrote. She continued, addressing Netflix this time, and reminding them that they just streamed Miss Americana, a documentary on her, and “this outfit doesn’t look cute on you”. She signed off the tweet with a sardonic “Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Take a look at what her fans had to say:

Netflix, which has rated the show as No. 1 in the United States, is yet to comment on the issue.

