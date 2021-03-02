Taylor Swift calls out Netflix show for ‘lazy, deeply sexist joke’

Singer Taylor Swift recently called out streaming giant Netflix for making a sexist joke at her cost. In the season finale of the comedy series Ginny and Georgia, at one point the central characters — the mother and daughter duo — have an argument. When Georgia asks her daughter if she has broken up, Ginny replies “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift”.

Fans of the pop star were quick to take notice of this and soon began a social media war. But this time, the singer herself also took to Twitter on March 1 and pulled up Netflix and the show for making sexist jokes.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY, (sic)” she wrote. She continued, addressing Netflix this time, and reminding them that they just streamed Miss Americana, a documentary on her, and “this outfit doesn’t look cute on you”. She signed off the tweet with a sardonic “Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Take a look at what her fans had to say:

hi @netflix this is funny this is misogynistic pic.twitter.com/kTqPYpVTMC — fearlessly, Irene 🤍 (@lillyswiftt13) March 1, 2021

the fact that platforms like @netflix continue to use taylor swift as a punchline for misogynistic and sexist comments, which might I add, would never be made about a male, is the reason we continue to take 3 steps backward for every step forward in feminism.

RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/YLIzJMZ0Vo — fearlessly, Elise 💘 (@ElisetheSwiftie) March 1, 2021

this show has constantly put down strong powerful women and passed it off as a "joke". sexism and misogyny arent funny pic.twitter.com/glwhpHRKNu — arson • ia (@evermoredeans) March 1, 2021

Netflix, which has rated the show as No. 1 in the United States, is yet to comment on the issue.