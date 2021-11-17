‘I don’t really believe in following any skincare fads’: Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria has a compelling screen presence, and off-screen, she exudes a vibe of a lively and high-spirited girl going about her everyday life. The actor’s social media presence is strong, and proof of her chic fashion. Known to carry both ethnic and western looks with elan, the 25-year-old also impresses with her beauty.

So, when we got a chance to interact with her recently, we could not stop ourselves from asking her about her style, skincare routine, fitness, and of course, her fashion.

The Marjaavaan actor graciously spilled her secrets about all this and much more. Read on to find out.

The pandemic has upended everyone’s lives. How much has it changed yours?

The pandemic has changed all of our lives. I hope things get better and I am sure they will. I am happy and grateful to be back at work and to spend time with people I love. I have gone back to cooking, which is something I love. I am also happy to be able to spend time with myself and realise a lot about myself, which I think is much needed for my generation today.

How do you start your day these days?

On most days, I am filming. So, it starts with me rushing about my house and then leaving to go for shoots. I absolutely love it, and wouldn’t have it any other way.

You have flawless skin — what are some of the things you do to take care of it? Do you follow skincare fads or stick to ghar-ke-nuskhe?

I don’t really believe in following any skincare fads, or fads in general. I think your skin is a very personal thing, and you should follow what you believe in. I have always followed specific skin routines as I have sensitive skin. Simple things go a long way, like drinking healthy juices and eating foods that help one stay fresh and hydrated, or even getting your beauty sleep. I follow a simple routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturising, and wash my face in the morning with lukewarm and sometimes cold water.

Before a shoot, I often put my face in icy cold water or dab ice on my face as it closes my pores and makes my skin look plump. A new addition to my skincare routine is the Olay Power Duo that consists of the regenerist micro-sculpting cream with hyaluronic acid that instantly hydrates and plums my skin and protects it from damage, and Olay Luminous that comes with 99 per cent pure niacinamide that works perfectly on the skin.

When it comes to ghar-ke-nuskhe, I use a home-made face pack which is neem-based or a combination of yogurt, besan, honey and lime. I mix it and apply it once a week. It is relaxing, cools my skin and gives it a refreshed look.

A skincare myth you want to debunk…

When I was younger, I used to think that when you burst a pimple, it would actually make it go away, which is completely wrong. While there are ways to reduce swelling and pain, it’s best to let it be and take its natural course.

Who is your go-to person for beauty advice?

My go-to person for beauty advice would probably be my mother. She is a strong influence in my life. I truly admire how she has carried herself her whole life personally, professionally and in every other way.

Five makeup/beauty products you always carry in your bag…

I don’t like to use too many products. My bag is incomplete without a good lip balm as it helps in getting that fresh look, especially post late-night pack-ups and tiring shoot day. A few more essentials in my bag are my hand sanitizer, a packet of dry fruit and a small bottle of water.

What is your fitness mantra?

It’s important to follow what you believe in when it comes to fitness. What might work for me, might not work for you and vice versa. It’s important to find your rhythm with fitness and see what works for your body type. It could be spinning, or gyming, or swimming. It’s important to recognise what works for you and stick to that.

If we were to take a peek into your wardrobe, what would we find that would best describe your personal style and fashion?

You’d find a tonne of comfortable, easy and chic maxi dresses and accessories to go with it. Also, I love high-waist jeans and pants. I also love crop-tops. I am always wearing them as they make me feel good about myself.

