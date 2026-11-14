Tara Sutaria shares the 3-product beauty rule behind her natural glow

Tara Sutaria recently shared some of her go-to beauty and makeup tips, saying she prefers keeping her routine simple and relying on a few skincare and makeup essentials. From hydrating her skin before applying makeup to using cream blush and curling her lashes, the Student of the Year 2 actor explained how she achieves a natural, polished look.

Sharing her beauty advice in an interview with Fashionably Pernia, Tara said, “These are tips that I learned very recently. They are quite simple. Invest in a few products. It doesn’t have to be a lot. And invest in a really good moisturiser or a base for your face, in terms of skincare before you think of makeup. I used two products that are my holy grail for skincare.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Tara Sutaria’s skincare essentials

Tara stressed the importance of prepping the skin before makeup, particularly as one gets older. “When you’re younger, that probably doesn’t matter as much as you get older, you realise how well the makeup sits when you hydrate your face,” she said.

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The actor revealed that she uses a serum as part of her skincare routine. “It’s the skin-smoothing serum. Even if you are not moisturising, use the serum all over your face and pat it in gently, or use upward movements. Don’t drag your hands down. That’s a really good trick,” she added.

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Tara also mentioned a vitamin-enriched face base, explaining that she uses it before the serum. However, she noted that using both products is not necessary. “I also use the vitamin-enriched face base, which I put before the serum, but you don’t have to use both. If you can do, and if you can’t, that’s fine,” she said.

Tara Sutaria’s beauty secrets

For makeup, Tara recommended focusing on areas that need a little more coverage rather than applying heavy layers of product. “Then, I go in with concealer wherever you feel there’s a hollow. I have hollows under my eyes, and it’s just a genetic thing,” she explained.

Cream blush is another essential in the actor’s routine. “I always feel like a cream blush looks so natural and elegant. And sits really beautifully on the face as well,” she said. She also uses the product as a multitasking beauty essential when she is travelling or on the go.

“When I’m on the go, I use that as a lip tint. And it’s so quick. You just need to dab, and you just need your fingers and not even a brush. And if it’s the right shade, you can even pop it on your eyelids,” Tara added.

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For the eyes, Tara advised investing in a good eyelash curler. “The other thing I would recommend is to try and get a really good eyelash curler. Curling your lashes is so important. And then a mascara of your choice and you’re good to go,” she said.

“Usually, you just need three or four products, and then you’re good to go,” she added.

Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, stressed that skin prepping is crucial before applying makeup. “The state of skin will affect the ways products are applied and settle on the skin surface,” the expert said.

“If the skin is not hydrated enough, it might look dry, rough, and even flaky, making it hard to apply foundation and concealer, as the makeup will stick to the dry parts of the skin and get settled in lines. Hydrated skin looks smooth, and products apply more easily. Proper skin preparation through gentle cleaning and applying the right moisturiser helps maintain moisture levels and the skin barrier. It is important to note that makeup cannot repair an impaired skin barrier or any problems with the skin,” Dr Shireen added.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.