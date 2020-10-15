Tanishq ad: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s wife, others share personal interfaith stories

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's wife Rasika Agashe recently shared a glimpse of her baby shower ceremony amid the Tanishq ad controversy. (Source: mohdzeeshanayyub/Instagram, Anubha Bhosle/Twitter)

As #BoycottTanishq continues to trend on social media after the jewellery brand released an advertisement, many people — from actors, TV personalities to writers — have come forward to speak in its support, with many sharing instances of interfaith marriages in their family, amid allegations against the ad for promoting ‘love jihad’.

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s wife Rasika Agashe recently shared a glimpse of her baby shower ceremony and captioned it, “Meri gobharai…socha share kar dun…(My baby shower…thought let me share it)…and before crying out love jihad, let’s learn about special marriage act”.

Writer Mrinal Pande wrote, “My daughter married an Indian Muslim in USA, neither converted. Both mothers flew there when our first grandchild arrived. Together we cooked, cleaned, entertained family/friends. At night groaning Ya Allah and He Ram, giggled and slept on hard mattresses.”

My daughter married an Indian Muslim in USA, neither converted. Both mothers flew there when our first grand child arrived.Together we cooked, cleaned,entertained family/friends. At night groaning Ya Allah and He Ram, giggled and slept on hard mattresses. So there, ye bigots! https://t.co/62c4VL1ebd — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) October 14, 2020

TV personality Tehseen Poonawalla spoke about his own interfaith family in a tweet.

My mom is MUSLIM.

My wife Hindu.

My Mom gifted my wife her Mandir!

In our home on Diwali my HINDU wife does Laxmi Puja. Not fictional!

My mom helps in decorating & watches the poojas! Not fictional!

The daughter in law & mother in law in #tanishq is exactly my family @mvadera https://t.co/eEuUJXF7BU — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) October 12, 2020

Vir Das also took to Twitter to call out those who demanded the ad be taken off air. “Whatever your faith…If your faith is so rattled by ads, jokes, books, movies and art….it’s not that strong. If you need the whole world to feel the same way you do…you’re the one lacking conviction,” he wrote.

Whatever your faith…If your faith is so rattled by ads, jokes, books, movies and art….it’s not that strong. If you need the whole world to feel the same way you do…you’re the one lacking conviction. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 14, 2020

Some other people also shared stories from their interfaith weddings.

This is for @TanishqJewelry and #bigots who called for #BoycottTanishq and have questioned “what if” religions were changed.

So here goes, my maiden name is Zara Farooqui and I am married to Nikhil Parwal @NikZar05 since 2016. And these are our wedding pics. #TanishqAd pic.twitter.com/PV2dQScFPJ — Zara Raj Parwal (@ZParwal) October 14, 2020 I also had an interfaith marriage. suhins umma and papa have always treated me like their own daughter.. I wonder from where this much hate comes in ppl heart.. live and let others live #TanishqAd https://t.co/doN4NrMT3W — Anusuhin (@Anusuhin2) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, The Advertising Club issued a statement, condemning the “threatening and targetting of Tanishq and its employees”. Here’s the full statement:

Read| Tanishq episode shows secularism today has come to resemble power play

Besides, Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to the ad, also lamented the ongoing backlash, suggesting that the ad was about promoting brotherhood.

What is your take on this commercial?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd