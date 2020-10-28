Tampax tweet on ‘people who bleed’ causes social media row

The Tampax tweet aimed at having an inclusive celebration of people who do not identify as female, but bleed. (Source: Pixabay)

At a time when brands around the world are looking to take a more inclusive approach in the marketing and promotion of their products, popular tampon brand Tampax is being both criticized and lauded for one of its tweets that celebrates “the diversity of all people who bleed”.

Recently, the US company, owned by Proctor and Gamble, shared the following tweet, which had an illustration of five persons by graphic designer Brittany Harris.

Fact: Not all women have periods. Also a fact: Not all people with periods are women. Let’s celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed! 💙🎨: @gobeeharris #mythbusting #periodtruths #transisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/5s1416cZBw — Tampax (@Tampax) September 15, 2020

“Fact: Not all women have periods. Also a fact: Not all people with periods are women. Let’s celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed!” the tweet read, along with the hashtags: #mythbusting #periodtruths #transisbeautiful.

While the brand’s idea was to — as mentioned earlier — spread an inclusive message about celebrating those who bleed but do not identify as female (trans men, gender non-binary), the tweet caused some furore on social media, leaving netizens divided.

Take a look at some of these responses:

Oh dear @Tampax your products are more expensive but I have been buying them for decades. Not any more. Anyone who calls me and my daughter “people who bleed” isn’t getting a penny more of my money. — Dr vrarda in the wold 🟥 (@vrarda1) October 23, 2020

It amazes me that a company as big as yours has gotten this so completely wrong. All of your customers who menstruate are women, whether they identify as such or not. — Treecraft (@Treecraft_Arb) October 24, 2020

Thank you. As a nonbinary person who has a period, I really appreciate it. — Lilo the Autistic Queer (@A_Silent_Child) October 24, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The tweet was especially discussed because earlier this year, author JK Rowling faced heavy backlash for tweeting in response to an article titled ‘Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate’.

“‘People who menstruate’. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she had commented, much to the dismay of people who then went on to educate her, while others called her ‘transphobic’.

