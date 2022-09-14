scorecardresearch
Tamil anchor Dhivyadharshini opens up about being height-shamed: ‘Don’t wear a big border sari…’

"It’s what’s inside your brain, your manners, your words that will make you look tall and not your physical height," Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan said

DhivyadarshiniDhivyadarshini shares an inspiring note (Source: Dhivyadarshini/Instagram)

Hearing or reading unpleasant comments about oneself can have a debilitating impact on the health, both mental and physical. Joining the many personalities who have opened up about being body-shamed, TV host and Tamil actor Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan — who anchors Koffee with DD — recently took to social media and opened up about being height-shamed.

Popularly known as ‘DD’, she shared a few pictures of herself in a white sari with a thick violet border — styled by Pradeep Shakthi — captioning them, “Don’t wear a big border sari, you will look short. I’ve heard this so many times and every time I will tell myself, it’s okay. DD, if you like it, wear it.”

“It’s what’s inside your brain, your manners, your words that will make you look tall and not your physical height,” she added.

Her Instagram post, as expected, drew appreciative comments from social media followers. “Caption, super mam! You look gorgeous in a sari”, one wrote, while another commented, “You look gorgeous ma’am! You wear anything, you’re going to look gorgeous only, beautiful inside out”.

Also Read |Ananya Panday opens up about being body-shamed in school: 'You are a flat screen'

DD, who started her career as a supporting actor in Nala Damayanthi (2003), a Tamil-language comedy film, went on to thank her well-wishers for their appreciative comments.

Previously, several celebrities including Vidya Balan, Sameera Reddy, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Anshula Kapoor, and Kajal Aggarwal opened up about body shaming.

Also Read |‘This body has helped me survive 30 years’: Anshula Kapoor pens a powerful note on body positivity

For the unversed, body shaming is termed as criticism of someone’s appearance, or of the self which can lead to self-image issues in the concerned persons.

To tackle the rise, a ResearchGate study also suggests that anti-body shaming awareness campaigns and early interventions (e.g., regarding social media commentary) in case of observed occasions of body shaming might be important tasks for cyberbullying prevention practitioners to prevent negative mental health effects and the development of single body shaming occasions into (cyber)bullying.

