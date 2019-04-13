Tamil New Year (Puthandu) 2019 Date: History, Importance & Significance of Puthandu festival in India

Tamil New Year (Puthandu) 2019 Date in India: Puthandu, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar’s solar cycle, is the first day of the traditional Tamil New Year. It is a public holiday in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka as well. Interestingly, along with Tamilians across the world, many other Indian communities celebrate their traditional new year around the same time. While it is called Vishu in Kerala, it is Bihu for those in Assam, Baishakhi in Punjab and Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal.

Advertising

On the day of Puthandu, people in Tamil Nadu start the day by visiting temples, and cleaning the house. In some parts of Tamil Nadu, the festival is also called ‘Chittirai Vishu’. As an arrangement of prayer offerings, a tray, comprising three fruits — mango, jackfruit and banana — money in the form of coins, gold or silver jewellery, a mirror, flowers, betel leaves and arecanut, is prepared. Welcoming positive vibes and blessings into the house, floor designs called ‘kolams’ are made using coloured rice flour at the entrance.

A scrumptious feast is prepared for lunch, where people sit down together to relish a lavish spread of delicious vegetarian dishes, dressed in their best traditional clothes after having paid respects to the elders in the family. One of the star dishes on the menu is mangai-pachadi, made with raw mango, sweet jaggery, red chillies, neem leaves and astringent mustard. An interesting metaphorical explanation behind the explosive flavours of the dish is that it is much like life that comes packed with different experiences — sweet, bitter, spicy, and salty.

This year Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14.