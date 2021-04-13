Tamil New Year 2021: Puthandu date, history, importance & significance

Tamil New Year (Puthandu) 2021 Date: People in Tamil Nadu are gearing up to celebrate Puthandu (Tamil for new year) on April 14, this year. Set with the lunisolar Hindu calendar’s solar cycle, it is the first day of the traditional Tamil new year and is a public holiday in Tamil Nadu as well as Sri Lanka. The new year begins with the first month of the Tamil solar calendar, Chittirai.

While Tamilians across the world celebrate Puthandu, many other communities across India celebrate their traditional new year on the same day — it is Vishu for people in Kerala, Bihu for those in Assam, Baishakhi in Punjab and Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal. Notably, states like Manipur, Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, too commemorate their new year festivities on the same day.

People in Tamil Nadu spend time with their families after they clean up the house, take part in prayers and start the day by making a visit to temples. They sit down to relish a lavish spread of delicious preparations in their best traditional clothes after having paid their respects to the elders in the family.

It is common to find people saying, ‘Puthandu Vazthukal’ to each on this day, which means Happy New Year.

People sing devotional songs and also make pongal on this day and offer it in worship. Mangai-Pachadi is also prepared on this day.

A tray, comprising three fruits — mango, jackfruit and banana — money in the form of coins, gold or silver jewellery, a mirror, flowers, betel leaves and arecanut, is prepared as offering. Similar to the tradition in Kerala, seeing this auspicious festive tray kept right beside idols of gods and goddesses as one wakes up, is believed to be a harbinger of good luck and prosperity in the year to come.

Welcoming positive vibes and blessings into the house, floor designs called ‘kolams’ are made using coloured rice flour at the entrances.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle