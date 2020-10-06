Tamil actor Khushbu Sundar’s homemade hair mask promises shiny, luscious tresses

Would you like to try this hair mask for luscious hair? (Source: Khushbu Sundar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If shiny, luscious, and healthy hair is what you aim to achieve, then we must tell you that you need to put in efforts and be regular with your hair care routine. But before that, you need to understand your hair type, what it lacks then give it love and care to keep it healthy and away from the many seasonal issues. And if you need some help, here is Tamil actor and politician Khushbu Sundar giving us a sneak peek into a hair mask that she says helps her hair stay luscious and strong.

Take a look.

How to make the pack

Ingredients

Curd

Eggs

Olive oil

Hibiscus flowers and leaves

Honey

Few drops of rosemary essential oil

Method

*Combine all the ingredients into a paste and apply.

How to apply?

*Oil your hair well.

*Apply the hair mask. Keep for at least one hour and wash with a mild shampoo.

Benefits of hibiscus flowers and leaves

Hibiscus is said to be rich in vitamin C and amino acids which help improve blood circulation under the scalp and stimulate hair growth. It also acts as a natural conditioner and nourishes the hair for a smooth and shiny look. It also stops hair thinning and controls dandruff.

