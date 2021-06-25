Tamannaah Bhatia applies ‘morning saliva’ to cure skin problems; here’s what experts recommend

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently revealed in an interview that saliva, precisely ‘morning saliva’, “helps cure skin problems”. The actor was responding to a question about the ‘weirdest’ thing she’s applied to her face in an interview with Pinkvilla.

“This probably comes under your question ‘what is the weirdest thing you’ve put on your face’ but the fact remains your own saliva, the one which is in the morning, actually has the ability to dry out your… It sounds a bit gross, but it actually does work,” she said, while mentioning that young women should consult medical professionals in case of persisting skin problems.

According to a 2019 National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) study, Human saliva stimulates skin and oral wound healing in vitro, human saliva can stimulate oral and skin wound closure and inflammatory response. Saliva is therefore a potential novel therapeutic for treating open skin wounds, it stated.

As per the study, saliva contains an analgesic, opiorphin. It also has a protein — histatin — that heals.

The study noted how one should directly apply saliva to a wound (e.g., on a finger) by licking the injured skin, if possible. It also said that saliva may contain components that are beneficial to skin wound healing as well as oral wound healing.

How?

“Saliva contains growth factors of active peptides like histatins, mucins, cathelicidins and its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Early morning saliva can heal acne in healthy individuals. Scientifically, the pH of saliva is different. In any infection, the pH becomes acidic and saliva is alkaline. So, it will obviously balance the pH,” Dr Geeta Grewal, cosmetic surgeon, beauty and wellness expert, 9Muses Wellness Clinic, Gurugram told indianexpress.com, adding how the therapy was acknowledged by the Greeks almost 2,000 years ago.

“It’s an extremely easy, no-cost treatment option,” she added.

But, is it for everyone?

Unfortunately not. “We won’t recommend saliva for skincare because if somebody has poor dental hygiene, his/her saliva will not be as healthy. It will already have so much bacteria and the problem area won’t heal. It’s not a healthy trend to follow. People do want a simple and inexpensive solution but it might not work and aggravate the issue in most cases because if you have PCOD, hormonal imbalance, or stress issues, then it’s not just the skin microbiome that is altered but also your gut and oral microbiome need immediate attention. Oral health, gum infection, dental caries, overall health, respiratory infection and other health issues all influence your saliva, hence it would not only give disheartening results but worsen your skin health in a lot of individuals,” warned Dr Grewal.

