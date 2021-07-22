scorecardresearch
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia shares go-to morning ritual to reduce face puffiness

"Trust me, it (the hack) works wonders!" Tamannaah Bhatia wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2021 10:50:54 am
Tamannaah BhatiaTamannaah Bhatia shared an easy hack to tackle puffy face, in a video on Instagram. (Source: tamannaahspeaks/Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia woke up with a puffed-up face so she went back to her go-to morning ritual to feel fresh.

In a video she posted on Instagram, the Baahubali actor shared an easy hack to reduce puffiness of the face while cleaning the pores. She dipped her face in a large bowl of chilled water full of ice!

“Ice Ice baby! Here’s my quick and easy go-to morning ritual for reducing puffiness. Trust me, it works wonders!” she captioned the video. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Lifting her face from the bowl, Tamannaah shared, “It feels between shock and awesome.”

Here are some other hacks you can try to get rid of puffiness, from using a cold spoon to aloe vera gel.

In an earlier interview, Tamannaah also revealed that she applied ‘morning saliva’ to her face to cure skin problems. “This probably comes under your question ‘what is the weirdest thing you’ve put on your face’ but the fact remains your own saliva, the one which is in the morning, actually has the ability to dry out your… It sounds a bit gross, but it actually does work,” she said.

Have you tried any of these hacks?

